More than motors - Yamaha launch their e-bikes in the UK

The Japanese brand Yamaha has entered into the UK e-bike market. Their range will soon be available to purchase from Yamaha Motor dealersips and the Yamaha Motor UK website. The move comes nearly 18 months after they announced plans to launch their new 'own brand' bikes in Europe. For the UK market, we can expect a speed pedelec and another e-bike in addition to the three we reported on last year.
BOOSTER
First up, the BOOSTER bikes. There are two in this moped styled range, with the BOOSTER being a speed-pedelec capable of a maximum pedal-assisted speed of 27mph. The BOOSTER Easy is the electrically assisted pedal cycle (EAPC) that can reach a maximum of 15.5mph with motor assistance.
Both will come in one size - although the website doesn’t list a suggested height range for the riders. Both will also use the same motors: the PW series S2. This provides up to 75Nm of torque, which should be plenty for pretty much any riding situation, let alone riding around a city. This is paired with a 630Wh battery which Yamaha estimates will provide up to 120km of range.
If you want a more detailed breakdown of what’s on offer, we wrote about these moped style e-bikes last year. The BOOSTER Easy is available to purchase now, at a price of £2,900, and the BOOSTER will be available to buy from September at £3,300.
CrossCore RC
An urban model that looks more like a bike and less like a futuristic moped, the CrossCore RC is designed with commuters and tourers in mind. Again, it features a mid-drive unit, this time the Yamaha PW-ST motor which provides up to 70Nm of torque.
For comfort, there is 63mm of suspension in the front forks, and there are additional accessories available to purchase that can make the CrossCore RC more utility focused. It comes in small, medium and large sizes and two colour choices: Shiver White and Urban Sage. It’s available to buy now for £2,200.
Wabash RT
Now heading off-road, Yamaha is launching their Wabash RT e-gravel bike for UK riders. It uses the same drive unit as the CrossCore RC, the PW-ST motor, and utilises the Automatic Support Mode which is powered by a Quad Sensor and essentially alters the assist level depending on the terrain or conditions you are riding in.
Riders will also have lots of data at their fingertips thanks to the Display A interface. Interestingly, Yamaha has also included a dropper post in this package, the drop length of which depends on the size of the bike.
The Wabash RT is available to buy now, in three sizes, and one colour: Blue Steel. It costs £3,100 and comes with a Shimano GRX 11-speed drivetrain.
MORO 07
Finally, the brand’s premium eMTB offering: the MORO 07. It’s a full-suspension beast, with a 500Wh battery and is powered by the PW-X3 drive unit, which offers up to 85Nm of torque. It looks quite capable, and comes with 160mm travel up front on RockShoz LYRIK SELECT Charger forks and 150mm rear travel courtesy of a RockShox Super Deluxe Select + shock.
Interestingly, it’s equipped with 27.5” wheels rather than 29ers, and the slack headtube angle makes it look reasonably aggressive for those who love shredding the descents and not so much the climbing. It’s available now at a price of £4,150, and comes in three size options and two colours: Raven/Silver and Icon Blue.
If you want more information on their range of e-bikes, visit the Yamaha Motor website.