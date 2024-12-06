Review: Eovolt Afternoon Pro
Overview
- Superb build quality
- Excellent folding mechanism
- 2-speed automatic gearing
- Premium price tag
- Could do with being a bit lighter
Earlier this year, I had the pleasure of testing Eovolt’s Afternoon Vintage, which proved a well-rounded folding e-bike. While the Eovolt Afternoon Pro bears a resemblance, it’s a completely new design, boasting innovative features such as patented auto-locking hinges, a Gates Carbon Belt Drive, a Bafang dual-speed hub motor, and even a hidden AirTag compartment for GPS tracking. But does it justify its hefty £2,995 price tag?
The ride
Unpacking and setting up the bike was a breeze. It arrived unfolded and almost ready to ride, with only the saddle height needing adjustment. After a quick check, I took it for its first ride—a 10-mile hilly loop through my local lanes.
Right from the start, the 2-speed Bafang hub motor delivered strong performance with brisk acceleration. The torque sensor instantly responds to pedalling input and you’re treated to a big linear surge in power that puts a smile on your face. Just before you hit the assistance limit the motor automatically shifts to the higher gear - this takes a little getting used to at first, but after a while you get a feel for when its going to happen.
The dual-speed system is a great idea, but in practice the higher gear can sometimes engage at an inconvenient moment, such as on the run up to a hill. It doesn’t downshift automatically. Instead, you need to briefly stop pedalling to trigger the shift. Again, once you get the hang of it, it's okay.
While this setup is ideal for flat terrain, it can be a bit of hindrance on Cornwall’s rolling hills. On a positive note, the higher gear is excellent for downhill sections, allowing you to comfortably pedal at speeds of up to 25mph.
Once I had famaliarised myself with the automatic gearing, the motor performed well on steep climbs. At lower speeds on gradients of up to 10%, the motor stays in the low gear, making uphill efforts manageable. Impressively, the Eovolt even conquered a local 25% climb - though it did require some extra effort on my part.
Like the Vintage model, the Pro has a comfortable riding position and doesn’t feel like a folder. Subtle differences include a gently swept-back handlebar design, which I particularly liked, and an adjustable handlebar height via spacers.
The handling has the same confidence-inspiring feel as the Vintage and is excellent for a folding e-bike. The Pro version uses the same Schwalbe Pick-Up tyres which offer a balance of low(ish) rolling resistance, good grip and shock-absorbing qualities.
A belt-driven folding e-bike might not be the first choice for Cornwall’s hilly terrain and indeed it felt more at home across the border in Plymouth. To put the Afternoon Pro to the test, I used it for a two-hour grocery delivery shift (via the Stuart app).
Despite carrying extra weight and navigating Plymouth’s bumpy backstreets, the bike performed admirably. The Shimano MT200 brakes were reliable, and the motor handled hills with ease. Even when carrying a heavy backpack filled with groceries, the bike remained stable and predictable. Over the two-hour shift, I covered just over 20 miles (32km) and climbed 2,000 feet (600m). The battery still showed two bars when I got home — pretty good considering its 360Wh capacity.
The rest of my week with the Eovolt, I used it for daily shopping trips. It never made a fuss, despite having a big lump like me on it. Unlike some of the budget folders I’ve ridden, there were no annoying rattles or squeaks. It’s a very smooth and refined ride, and the high build quality is obvious.
Regarding the folding process, Eovolt’s patented design works flawlessly. There is a small strap on the handlebar stem and a centre folding mechanism. With a gentle tug, the bike folds down quickly and easily. Unfolding the bike is the opposite and all of the catches give a satisfying click when locked in place. With a bit of practice, you can fold the Eovolt in a matter of seconds and it folds down into a compact and manageable package, making it easy to transport.
Specification
The Afternoon Pro’s frame is beautifully finished, with smooth welds and a deep gloss paint finish. Internal cable routing keeps things tidy, and at 20kg, it strikes a good balance between portability and sturdiness.
Its maximum load capacity of 130kg is impressive for a bike of this size. I weigh 105kg and frequently carried an additional 20kg during deliveries without any issues.
Bafang’s H700 dual-speed hub motor is a solid performer, although the shifting takes some getting used to, it works well. The torque sensor is smooth and responsive and the Gates Belt drive is smooth, silent and clean.
The display is Bafang’s DZ40, which is small but does the job. The screen acts as the up/down key and there are two buttons on the side for additional features. It’s a basic but functional display. There are five power levels to choose from and a five-bar battery indicator plus current speed.
Power comes from a 360Wh seatpost battery that uses LG cells. The power lead from the controller to the battery uses a proprietary magnetic connector, which works very well. The claimed range of up to 50 miles may be possible, but based on my usage, I would say a real-world range of 30 miles is nearer the mark. The patented ABUS battery lock provides extra peace of mind when leaving the bike unattended.
The wheels are handbuilt in-house by Eovolt and have proven to be durable. Despite being subjected to Cornish back lanes and poorly surfaced city streets, they remained true throughout the testing period. The 20” x 2.15” Schwalbe Pick-Up tyres were grippy, puncture-resistant and soaked up bumps well. The front wheel uses the modern thru-axle format.
Other accessories include a 70-lux front light and an integrated rear light, both powered by the bike’s battery. There are front and rear mudguards, a sturdy pannier rack and an asymmetric centre stand, which is Eovolt’s proprietary design. For additional security, there is a hidden space to fit an Airtag. There’s also an SP Connect phone mount on the centre of the handlebars, which is a thoughtful touch for commuters.
Sizing and comfort
The Afternoon Pro offers an exceptionally smooth and well-mannered ride. It’s clear that a lot of thought has gone into its design. This proves you don’t need four-inch wide tyres and suspension for a comfy ride.
It’s designed to accommodate riders of various heights. I’m 6ft and found it very comfortable, even when carrying heavy shopping in my backpack. Several of my many daughters tried out the bike, and all found it easy to ride.
Alternatives
The MiRiDER One GB3 comes in at £2,495 and features an innovative three-speed system with a belt drive. Unlike the Eovolt where the gears are integral to the motor, the MiRiDER has the Efneo GTRO gear unit, which is housed within the chainwheel body. This system isn't automatic and is controlled via a twist-shift. Although the battery has a smaller energy capacity of 252Wh, our reviewer Richard still managed a respectable 35 mile range on varying terrain.
The Gocyle G4 was £3,395 when reviewed in 2021. Even by today's standards, the Gocycle looks futuristic and features a mixture of carbon fibre and aluminium construction with a fully enclosed drivetrain in a magnesium case. The latest G4i model comes in at £3,999 and features Shimano Nexus 3-speed with electronic predictive shifting.
The Tern Vektron Q9 is priced at £2,995, and uses the Bosch Active Line mid-drive motor with a 400Wh battery and traditional derailleur gear system. If you live in a hilly area, the Tern would be a more suitable alternative.
The Brompton P-Line Electric impressed our reviewer Richard when tested in 2023. Priced at £3,795, it costs £780 more than the Eovolt Pro, but is lighter at 15.6kg. It offers the classic Brompton fold with an increased gear range thanks to its four-speed derailleur.
Both the ADO Air 20 and Engwe P20, offer a more budget-friendly alternative to the Eovolt. Although both of these bikes use a belt-drive, the comparison ends there. The ride, build quality and folding mechanism of these bikes doesn't come close to that of the Afternoon Pro.
Conclusion
The Eovolt Afternoon Pro is an impressive folding e-bike that excels in build quality, comfort, and design. While the dual-speed Bafang hub motor’s shifting system takes a little getting used to, the bike remains a solid performer with responsive torque sensing and a very refined ride. Its innovative folding mechanism, quality components, and practical features make it ideal for urban commuting and recreational use. At £2,995, it’s not cheap, but its build quality alone makes it worthy of consideration.