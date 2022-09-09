Yamaha launches significantly smaller and lighter multi-purpose e-bike mid-motor

Yamaha has a new mid-motor – the PWseries S2. The compact unit weighs 2.85kg – 16 per cent less than its predecessor, the PWseries ST – and is also 20 per cent smaller, yet the firm says it will still offer higher torque (75Nm).
Yamaha introduced a new top-of-the-line mid-motor, the PW-X3, around this time last year. The PW-S2 sits below that in the range. It is billed as a ‘multi-role’ motor suited to leisure riding, commuting, trekking and touring, but also mountain trail riding.
The main selling point is its torque-to-weight ratio, although the smaller size should also allow for greater flexibility in frame design. Yamaha suggests shorter chain stays could potentially increase overall rigidity, but it’s probably more of an aesthetic thing. A smaller motor should allow for a cleaner look.
The motor also ushers in Yamaha’s Automatic Support Mode which will select the right amount of assistance based on riding conditions. As you’d imagine, this covers scenarios like setting off and riding up an incline, but there seems to be a suggestion it’ll account for headwinds as well.
Earlier this year, Yamaha announced plans to produce three of its own e-bikes as well as several other light electric vehicles. You can also expect to see the PW-S2 appearing on upcoming 2023 bikes from other brands.