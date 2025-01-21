'E-bike rider' who hit and killed cyclist on shared-use path was on vehicle classed as a motorcycle

A man who caused the death of a cyclist in a collision on a shared-use path was riding an e-bike classed as a motorcycle due to the size of its motor, a court has heard. Amadou Diallo pleaded guilty to causing the death of Vincent Cullinane by careless driving and to driving without a license or insurance when he appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Monday.
The incident occurred on East Street, near the junction with Richmond Street, at about 5.45pm on April 21, 2022.
Police said Cullane, on a black Boardman bicycle, and Diallo, on a blue Carrera e-bike, were riding towards each other, which resulted in the collision.
It is widely reported to have taken place on a pavement, although imagery suggests that the stretch in question forms part of a designated cycle route in and out of the city centre.
Diallo sustained a minor leg injury, but 51-year-old Cullinane was seriously injured and taken to hospital where he died 19 days later, on May 10.
Diallo's barrister Graham Parkin said his client had pleaded guilty "on the basis that he was not driving particularly quickly" and that he had not been using the e-bike's electric motor prior to the crash.
A BBC report says that Parkin added that the vehicle was classed as a motorcycle “due to the size of its battery and powerpack.”
If this comment is accurate (and there is reason to question that given that ‘battery’ and ‘powerpack’ are all but synonyms) this suggests either illegal conversion of an unassisted Carrera bike, or potentially the replacement of the original battery from a Carrera e-bike with one unsuited to the motor – perhaps one of a higher voltage than the motor was rated for.