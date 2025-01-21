Ad header

'E-bike rider' who hit and killed cyclist on shared-use path was on vehicle classed as a motorcycle

by Jan 21 2025
3 comments
Amadou Diallo has pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving

A man who caused the death of a cyclist in a collision on a shared-use path was riding an e-bike classed as a motorcycle due to the size of its motor, a court has heard. Amadou Diallo pleaded guilty to causing the death of Vincent Cullinane by careless driving and to driving without a license or insurance when he appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Monday.

The incident occurred on East Street, near the junction with Richmond Street, at about 5.45pm on April 21, 2022.

Police said Cullane, on a black Boardman bicycle, and Diallo, on a blue Carrera e-bike, were riding towards each other, which resulted in the collision.

It is widely reported to have taken place on a pavement, although imagery suggests that the stretch in question forms part of a designated cycle route in and out of the city centre.

Diallo sustained a minor leg injury, but 51-year-old Cullinane was seriously injured and taken to hospital where he died 19 days later, on May 10.

Diallo's barrister Graham Parkin said his client had pleaded guilty "on the basis that he was not driving particularly quickly" and that he had not been using the e-bike's electric motor prior to the crash.

A BBC report says that Parkin added that the vehicle was classed as a motorcycle “due to the size of its battery and powerpack.”

If this comment is accurate (and there is reason to question that given that ‘battery’ and ‘powerpack’ are all but synonyms) this suggests either illegal conversion of an unassisted Carrera bike, or potentially the replacement of the original battery from a Carrera e-bike with one unsuited to the motor – perhaps one of a higher voltage than the motor was rated for.

Alex Bowden's picture

Alex Bowden

Alex has been editor of ebiketips since 2021, switching to a world with motors after seven years working on sister site road.cc, where he contributed news, reviews and the occasional feature. These days he combines his road riding with electric bike testing and a dash of ongoing cricket writing (his first book's due out in 2025).

3 comments

2 hours 6 min ago

@Rendel Harris - Yes power increases with the square of the voltage.

Power in an electrical circuit = Voltage squared / Resistance

The resistance will increase as a function of heat, although that won't change significatly and the voltage will be the significant factor.

2 hours 40 min ago

Yes you can, many legal ebikes are rated as 250w continuous power and can legally produce more for a short period in boost mode. Any electric motor can produce more power than it's rated for at risk of overheating. 

5 hours 44 min ago

"this suggests either illegal conversion of an unassisted Carrera bike, or potentially the replacement of the original battery from a Carrera e-bike with one unsuited to the motor – perhaps one of a higher voltage than the motor was rated for."

You can't make a motor more powerful by increasing the voltage of the battery, a 250 W motor can only put out 250 W no matter what voltage the battery is. 

