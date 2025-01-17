So what’s Bosch’s new Battery Lock function all about then?

Bosch recently presented Battery Lock, a new feature that ensures the brand’s e-bike batteries can no longer be used if stolen. The brand says it hopes this will make parking a more ‘carefree’ experience for riders.
Bosch already offers an eBike Lock feature where either your smartphone or the Kiox display will activate and deactivate the bike’s motor, based on proximity. Other security features include an alarm, theft reporting and tracking.
Unveiled at CES 2025 in Las Vegas earlier this month, Battery Lock is a new addition to the brand’s Smart System software suite that aims to make theft less appealing in the first place.
“The battery is one of the most valuable e-bike components,” said Bosch’s Head of Digital Business, Gregor Dasbach.
“With Battery Lock, e-bike riders get a smart security function that helps them to protect their e-bike even better against theft and to park it more carefree.
“The expansion of our digital theft protection portfolio brings us a big step closer to our vision of ensuring that no e-bike with a Bosch system is stolen in the future.”
A grand old aim and no mistake.
Bosch’s removable batteries are mechanically secured by a lock anyway, but Battery Lock adds to this a layer of digital security.
When Battery Lock is activated in the brand’s eBike Flow app, the battery locks automatically whenever the e-bike is switched off and if a locked battery is inserted into another e-bike with the smart system, it will automatically deactivate motor support and render the bike unusable.
You can however disable the feature if you want to share the battery with friends or family.
Battery Lock will be available this summer via over-the-air updates as part of a paid Flow+ subscription. It will be compatible with all batteries and battery combinations that are compatible with Bosch’s smart system.
