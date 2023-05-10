Yamaha's moped style e-bike and s-pedelec on sale soon

Yamaha recently announced that spring will see the launch of the all new Booster Easy e-bike and the 28mph electric assist Booster speed pedelec. It's all part of the Japanese giant's ongoing Switch On strategy which aims to roll out the next generation of electric mobility vehicles all bearing the Yamaha brand name.
Prior to the launch of Switch On in 2022, Yamaha had concentrated - in Europe at least - on supplying electric mobility parts to other brands. They have supplied mid-drive motor systems to the likes of Giant and Haibike for a number of years now.
However, in Japan and the US they had already been selling own-brand models before the announcement in early 2022 that many new models would follow in Europe over the next 12 months. Late 2022 saw the announcement of three new own-brand models, the CrossCore RC hybrid, the MORO 07 eMTB and the Wabash RT e-gravel bike.
Booster Easy and Booster
The latest announcement sees Yamaha heading in a somewhat different direction. The Booster and Booster Easy share the same diecast aluminium, spaceframe-inspired chassis, but the Booster Easy is a regular, red-tape-free e-bike with a 15.5mph assist limit. The Booster is an AM licence speed pedelec with a 28mph assist limit and therefore also a number of paperwork hoops to jump through before it's legal on UK roads.
Both models use Yamaha's most recent and lightest (2.85kg) high-torque mid-drive, the PW-S2, which features an automatic support mode, allied with a removable 630Wh battery. They also feature 20” x 4” tyres.
With their step-thru frame design and fat tyres the Booster models are clearly hoping to follow the success of such US-based brands as Himiway, recently arrived in the UK. They also hark back to the original ‘fat tyre’ 50cc Yamaha and MBK scooters of the 1980s and 90s.
Other features include front suspension, Supernova headlight, chain cover and a rear carrier that Yamaha say provides plenty of carrying space. Both models feature a height-adjustable Royal Orbis seat and Integrated Koso LED taillight. The Booster Easy features a 1.7" LCD digital display screen and the Booster a 2.8" colour TFT display.
There are no details on the weight of the bikes or pricing but Yamaha say the The Booster Easy will go on sale shortly with the Booster s-pedelec following on in June. You can keep an eye on Yamaha's sales page here.