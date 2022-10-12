Ad header

Yamaha has developed three new ‘own brand’ e-bikes – a hybrid, an eMTB and an e-gravel bike

by Oct 12 2022
2022-Yamaha-CROSSCORE-RC.jpg, by Yamaha

European e-bike line-up comprises MORO 07, Wabash RT and CrossCore RC

Earlier this year, Yamaha promised that it would be launching “many new models” of electric two-wheelers in the coming months. An initial line-up was slated to comprise three e-bikes, two electric mopeds and a speed pedelec. We’ve now got details of the three e-bikes which are, as you’d imagine, built around the firm’s own PW Series drive units.

Yamaha has sold complete e-bikes in Japan and the US for several years, but has up until now restricted itself to just motors in Europe.

Its top-of-the-line mid-motor, the PW-X3, was introduced around this time last year and it has since added a significantly smaller and lighter mid-motor (the PW-S2) geared towards ‘multi-purpose’ riding.

These systems are already being employed by a number of e-bike manufacturers, but Yamaha wants to get in on the action itself. It’s therefore come up with the CrossCore RC hybrid e-bike; the MORO 07 eMTB; and the Wabash RT e-gravel bike.

2022-Yamaha-CROSSCORE-RC white.jpg


The CrossCore RC employs the PW-ST motor which is capable of producing 70Nm of torque. This is teamed with a 500Wh battery and 9-speed Shimano gearing to produce what looks to be a solid and fairly straightforward city e-bike.

Yamaha’s also developed a range of optional trekking accessories to increase the bike’s versatility. There’s no real detail about what these actually are, but they show a rack and mudguard in the accompanying image. That may or may not be the full extent of the range.

2022-Yamaha-WABASH-RT.jpg


The Wabash RT gets the same motor and the same size integrated battery, but with Shimano GRX 11-speed gearing.

Zoolander fans will be pleased to hear that it is available in just one colour – Blue Steel.

2022-Yamaha-YDX-MORO.jpg


Finally, the MORO 07 features Yamaha’s latest PW-X3 drive unit, which is capable of up to 85Nm of torque, and again with a 500Wh integrated battery.

The frame, which is inspired by some of Yamaha’s motorbikes, has twin top and down tubes. It also features full RockShox suspension, a Shimano XT 1x12 drivetrain and Magura MT5 brakes.

The bikes will be available in selected European markets later this year. Prices are to be confirmed.

