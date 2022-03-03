Yamaha to produce three e-bikes, two e-mopeds and a speed pedelec as it turns its attention to urban mobility

Yamaha has announced it is to begin selling its own e-bikes in Europe. The Japanese firm, which has long been one of the best-known e-bike motor manufacturers, is to release three e-bikes, two electric mopeds and a speed pedelec (S-pedelec) as part of a new emphasis on urban electric vehicles.
Yamaha developed its first e-bike motor in 1993 and remains one of the foremost manufacturers. Its most recent offering was its top-of-the-line mid-motor, the PW-X3, which was launched last year.
It has also sold complete bikes in Japan and the US for several years and is now planning on launching an e-MTB, an electric gravel bike and an urban e-bike for the European market.
They’re expected to go on sale later this year in most European countries.
This is only one part of a broader stab at the modern urban transportation market, however. Yamaha is also launching two new electric mopeds with both 50cc- and 125cc-equivalent models in development.
“Over the next twelve months, we will reveal many new models,” promised Yamaha Motor Europe President Eric de Seynes.
There’s even a new electric-specific colour called “aqua” that will be seen on all future releases from the firm.
The E01, which was presented at the Tokyo Motor Show a couple of years ago, is the 125cc equivalent e-moped. Somewhat unexpectedly, the plan is to launch it in a major European city as a share vehicle before releasing a consumer model two or three years later.
The “Neo’s” (yes, that apostrophe’s deliberate) is the 50cc equivalent. This one will have a removable battery and is due for release in just a couple of weeks.
And then there’s the S-pedelec. (More info on S-pedelecs here if you don't know what one is.)
The B01 is being developed with Italian motorcycle manufacturer Fantic. Production’s due to start within the next 12 months.