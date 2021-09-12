Yamaha’s new PW-X3 mid-motor is smaller and lighter and generates more torque

Yamaha has introduced a new top-of-the-line mid-motor. The PW-X3 is not only smaller and lighter than its predecessor, but also delivers more torque.
The PW-X3 delivers 85Nm of torque through a wide cadence range. This is 5Nm more than the PW-X2.
The firm also says its new motor will deliver full torque immediately after pressure is applied to the pedal, not after the cranks have turned a certain amount. (It’ll be interesting to see how this works in practice.)
The improved torque has been achieved within a build that is 20 per cent smaller and, at 2.75kg, the package is also 10 per cent lighter.
Yamaha says this gives e-bike manufacturers greater freedom with regards to frame design, geometry and suspension and will ensure increased ground clearance.
Hardware-wise, there’s a new display and remote as well.
The minimalist ‘Interface X’ offers Ant+ and Bluetooth connectivity. It mounts to the bike’s stem and features LED indicators for battery capacity and assist mode, while the thumb control mounts on the handlebars.
In terms of software, there’s an Automatic Support Mode that will shift between the bike's three riding modes – Eco, Standard, and High – in response to the terrain.
Again, much will depend on how this is executed, but it means riders will experience reduced assistance level on level roads but an increase power on steep inclines. In no way overselling the feature, Yamaha says it will, “seem like it's reading the rider's mind.”