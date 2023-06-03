Porsche expands e-bike range with two new models

Porsche has expanded its existing e-bike range with two e-bikes, the Cross Performance and the Cross Performance EXC. These bikes continue the company's collaboration with German e-bike specialist Rotwild and have been developed with “racing both on asphalt and on the trail” in mind.
Porsche, like many automotive brands, has been quickly developing its e-bike portfolio alongside the four-wheeled offerings over the last few years. In 2021 it acquired a majority stake in a Croatian e-bike manufacturer, Greyp Bikes, and last year Porsche took over a German e-bike motor manufacturer Fazua.
The new bikes build on the existing Porsche eBike Cross and Sport models, which were launched in 2021 and are getting a refreshed look and a motor upgrade parallel to this launch.
Unsurprisingly, the new Porsche e-bikes have taken their colourways and design inspiration from the company’s iconic cars, and come equipped with a new generation Shimano EP8 motor - even though Porsche is working on developing its own e-bike motors, as well.
Porsche eBike Cross Performance
The eBike Cross Performance is the base model of the two new bikes, built on a carbon frame inspired by the sporty sloping roofline or “flyline” of the Porsche 911 and the Porsche Taycan.
The Cross Performance gets a full Fox Factory suspension setup, with a Fox 34 Float Factory suspension fork with 120mm of travel at the front, paired with a Fox Float DPS Factory rear shock with 100mm of travel.
As mentioned before, the motor is Shimano EP-801 - the newest, second generation EP8 - motor with a maximum torque of 85Nm. This motor comes with a 630Wh battery for the two larger frame sizes and 504Wh for the small one.
Shifting is handled by the e-bike-specific Shimano XT Di2 12-speed groupset that works with the motor to offer three riding profiles. Profile 1 offers three support modes: Eco, Trail, and Boost, and a Fine Tune Mode of Profile 2, which allows for customisation of the profile.
The Cross Performance is stopped by Magura MT7 brakes, boasting four-piston aluminium callipers. The wheels are enduro-racing-ready Crankbrothers Synthesis Enduro Carbon with a different spoke tension on the front and rear wheels. The smallest frame size gets smaller, 27.5in hoops.
Finally, all of the sizes get the same carbon cockpit consisting of a 780mm wide carbon B220 Flatriser 35 handlebar.
The Porsche eBike Cross Performance is available in six original Porsche vehicle colours and three sizes: S, M and L, catering for riders from 156cm to 194cm in height. Porsche says the total weight of the bike is 21kg.
The Porsche eBike Cross Performance is priced at €12,900.
Porsche eBike Cross Performance EXC
The Porsche eBike Cross Performance EXC comes with the exact same components as the above Performance model but takes things up a notch with colour options from the ‘Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur’.
The exclusive colour options mean that the price is slightly higher at €13,900.
All of the Porsche eBike’s are available at store.porsche.com and porsche‑design.com, as well as at selected Porsche Centers and Porsche Design Stores - although the new models seem to only arrive in August.