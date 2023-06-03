Ad header

Porsche expands e-bike range with two new models

by Jun 3 2023
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
  • Google+ logo
0 comments
Porsche expands e-bike range with two new models
2023 Porsche eBike Cross Performance hero, by Porsche

The bikes cost up to €13,900 and come with Shimano motors and Fox forks

Porsche has expanded its existing e-bike range with two e-bikes, the Cross Performance and the Cross Performance EXC. These bikes continue the company's collaboration with German e-bike specialist Rotwild and have been developed with “racing both on asphalt and on the trail” in mind. 

Porsche, like many automotive brands, has been quickly developing its e-bike portfolio alongside the four-wheeled offerings over the last few years. In 2021 it acquired a majority stake in a Croatian e-bike manufacturer, Greyp Bikes, and last year Porsche took over a German e-bike motor manufacturer Fazua. 

The new bikes build on the existing Porsche eBike Cross and Sport models, which were launched in 2021 and are getting a refreshed look and a motor upgrade parallel to this launch.

2023 Porsche eBike Cross Performance riding


Unsurprisingly, the new Porsche e-bikes have taken their colourways and design inspiration from the company’s iconic cars, and come equipped with a new generation Shimano EP8 motor - even though Porsche is working on developing its own e-bike motors, as well. 

Porsche eBike Cross Performance

2023 Porsche eBike Cross Performance grip


The eBike Cross Performance is the base model of the two new bikes, built on a carbon frame inspired by the sporty sloping roofline or “flyline” of the Porsche 911 and the Porsche Taycan. 

The Cross Performance gets a full Fox Factory suspension setup, with a Fox 34 Float Factory suspension fork with 120mm of travel at the front, paired with a Fox Float DPS Factory rear shock with 100mm of travel.  

> Best electric mountain bikes 2023 – boost your trail riding with an eMTB

2023 Porsche eBike Cross Performance riding


As mentioned before, the motor is Shimano EP-801 - the newest, second generation EP8 - motor with a maximum torque of 85Nm. This motor comes with a 630Wh battery for the two larger frame sizes and 504Wh for the small one. 

> Best electric bike motors 2023 - everything you need to know

Shifting is handled by the e-bike-specific Shimano XT Di2 12-speed groupset that works with the motor to offer three riding profiles. Profile 1 offers three support modes: Eco, Trail, and Boost, and a Fine Tune Mode of Profile 2, which allows for customisation of the profile. 

The Cross Performance is stopped by Magura MT7 brakes, boasting four-piston aluminium callipers. The wheels are enduro-racing-ready Crankbrothers Synthesis Enduro Carbon with a different spoke tension on the front and rear wheels. The smallest frame size gets smaller, 27.5in hoops.

Finally, all of the sizes get the same carbon cockpit consisting of a 780mm wide carbon B220 Flatriser 35 handlebar.

2023 Porsche eBike Cross Performance cockpit


The Porsche eBike Cross Performance is available in six original Porsche vehicle colours and three sizes: S, M and L, catering for riders from 156cm to 194cm in height. Porsche says the total weight of the bike is 21kg. 

The Porsche eBike Cross Performance is priced at €12,900. 

Porsche eBike Cross Performance EXC

2023 Porsche eBike Cross Performance EXC


The Porsche eBike Cross Performance EXC comes with the exact same components as the above Performance model but takes things up a notch with colour options from the ‘Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur’. 

The exclusive colour options mean that the price is slightly higher at €13,900. 

All of the Porsche eBike’s are available at store.porsche.com and porsche‑design.com, as well as at selected Porsche Centers and Porsche Design Stores - although the new models seem to only arrive in August. 

Green block front

Resource

mtb-mid-motors.jpg

Informations

Title
mtb-mid-motors.jpg

E-MTB mid motor shoot out

Dealer splash

Reviews more +

2023 Specialized Turbo Vado 4.0
Specialized Turbo Vado 4.0
A highly capable workhorse that's also great fun to ride
Himiway Cruiser
Honbike Uni4
Canyon Pathlite:ON 9 LTD SUV
Ado Air 20