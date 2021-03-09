Ad header

Two new Porsche e-bikes – the Sport and the Cross

by Mar 9 2021
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
  • Google+ logo
0 comments
Porsche eBike Sport.jpg
Porsche eBike Sport.jpg, by Porsche

Carbon fibre, full suspension, mid-motors and hefty price tags

Porsche has announced two carbon fibre full-suspension e-bikes, their release timed to coincide with the launch of the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. As you’ve no doubt guessed, they are not bargains. The cheaper of the two – the Porsche eBike Cross – is priced at £7,650, while the Porsche eBike Sport will set you back £9,600.

The bikes were designed by Studio F. A. Porsche and developed with German e-bike manufacturer Rotwild.

Porsche eBike Sport 1.jpg
Porsche eBike Sport 1.jpg, by Porsche


Despite its name, the Sport is a city bike really. It’s billed as, “the perfect companion for the adventures of everyday life.”

It features a Shimano EP8 mid-motor teamed with a 504Wh battery and you’ll also get Shimano Di2 11-gear shifting, Magura MCi disc brakes and LED lights embedded in the seat post and handlebars.

Suspension is from the Magura upside-down suspension fork and the Fox rear shock absorber.

Porsche eBike Cross.jpg
Porsche eBike Cross.jpg, by Porsche


The Cross is described as, “a perfect companion for gentle off-road terrain.”

This means it has Magura MT Trail brakes, a Shimano XT 12-fold shifting system and a Crankbrothers Highline seat post.

Porsche eBike SPORT_CROSS_Taycan Cross Turismo_rear carrier_on the road .jpeg
Porsche eBike SPORT_CROSS_Taycan Cross Turismo_rear carrier_on the road .jpeg, by Porsche


Porsche has also developed a rear carrier for the Taycan Cross Turismo which will take two e-bikes and still allow for the boot be opened.

Green block front

Resource

mtb-mid-motors.jpg

Informations

Title
mtb-mid-motors.jpg

E-MTB mid motor shoot out

Dealer splash

Reviews more +

Perry eHopper
Perry eHopper
Great frame, poor motor power, acceptable weight
Moustache Samedi 27 Xroad 3 Open
FLIT-16
MiRider 2021
Tern GSD S10 2021