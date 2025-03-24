How Pedibal's throttle-controlled e-bikes can legally be ridden without a licence and insurance

At first glance Pedibal look like any number of budget priced e-bike brands. They have a folder, a cargo bike and a retro style model in the mould of Super73, aimed at younger, fashion-conscious riders. But one thing makes the brand stand out - all of these bikes can be ordered with a throttle that can be used independently of the pedals. That's something hardly any other e-bike companies offer.
The law and throttles
But aren't throttles on e-bikes illegal? Not always is the rather confusing answer. Firstly, you are allowed a low speed throttle (able to operate without pedalling) up to around 4.5mph. You are also allowed a throttle that can be used up to the legal motor assist limit of 15.5mph - but the pedals must be turning for the throttle to work. Not too many brands actually offer full speed throttles (MiRider is one of the few that offers them across its range).
However, if you want a throttle that operates independently of the pedals, legally speaking you will not be riding an e-bike (in the UK at least - in several other markets, throttles are allowed ), you will instead be riding a moped - and this distinction brings with it some red tape.
This leads to complaints from those who struggle to use current designs of e-bikes, perhaps because of a weak pedalling action or particular health problems. The government has owever recognised this with the introduction of a 250W LPM (low powered moped) class of vehicle.
We've looked at 250W LPMs before in our article on light electric vehicle alternatives to e-bikes.
Apart from requiring 'type approval', 250W LPMs can be used just as other legal e-bikes - no helmet or insurance requirements and they are allowed in bike lanes.
How do Pedibal get their bikes approved?
If ordering through Pedibal's website, you have two options you can select on the order page for any particular model: pedal assist or throttle DVSA certified. The latter is the low powered moped option and costs an extra £200 .
That £200 means Pedibal will organise a type approval certificate that legalises the bike for yo. This involves taking it to a DVSA test centre which requires booking in advance - hence the quoted 2-5 week lead time for this service.
You may be able to do this yourself for a £55 fee, but this involves negotiating an application form in DVSA-speak and you may be asked to go to an authorised test centre that is some distance from where you live. In the light of that, the £200 fee does not seem unreasonable.
Here's a bit more detail on the process from the Pedibal website: "This process involves DVSA certification at an approved centre and may take 2–5 weeks. After certification, your bike receives a British National Type Approval Certificate linked to its unique frame number. This certificate, similar to an MOT, remains valid for the bike’s lifetime with no need for renewals."
They add: "Your Pedibal throttle eBike also retains all regular eBike functions, including pedal assist. You can use the throttle as needed without impacting standard Electrically Assisted Pedal Cycle (EAPC) functions."
Why would you want a throttle-controlled e-bike?
Pedibal's website quotes 'greater stability and handling in slow-moving traffic, quick starts at traffic lights, effortless riding and extra support for those with mobility challenges' as possible reasons for choosing a throttle-controlled e-bike.
Whilst Pedibal claim to be pioneers of throttle-controlled e-bikes in the UK it should be noted that Wisper have been offering the option for a number of years under the heading of full-throttle e-bikes.
