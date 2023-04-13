"Very promising" Porsche e-bike motor gets a test ride in the Alps

Last year we reported how Porsche was planning on developing and producing its own e-bike motors. The first Porsche eBike Performance drive unit is now being tested and CEO Dr Jan Becker recently took it out for a spin in the foothills of the Alps.
Porsche has flirted with e-bikes for a number of years, but appeared to become far more committed with the acquisition of a 20 per cent stake in German e-bike motor manufacturer Fazua in February 2022.
This was confirmed when Porsche took over completely a few months later. The firm also holds a majority stake in Croatian e-bike manufacturer, Greyp Bikes.
Porsche has up until now been offering a couple of e-bike models developed with Rotwild, but is now planning a new generation of bikes built with its own motors. Both Porsche and Fazua drive systems will also be made available to other e-bike brands.
Quite when this will actually happen isn’t yet clear with the launch target said to be, “the middle of this decade.”
Writing on LinkedIn, Becker said progress was being made.
“For more than a year now, countless design and development hours have been poured into the first Porsche e-bike drive unit – with many more to come. Because we want our new smart drive system to set new standards in quality, usability and on-the-bike experience.
“That is why our first A-sample testing is well underway. A special moment for all involved and a significant step towards making our vision a reality. A few days ago, I was lucky enough to go on a test ride through the foothills of the Alps – very promising, even if there is still lots to do.”
It sounds like a production version may still be some way off.