Tested: The best electric single-speed bikes 2025

The beauty of electric single-speed bikes is their simplicity. The single gear means the handlebars are less cluttered without gear shifters, and there's less to think about when you are riding. We're not suggesting you should daydream and let your mind wander completely when riding a single-speed, but for those who want to embrace simplicity with added electric power, they're certainly a good option. And, you don't necessarily need to live in a flat area to benefit as the motor often negates the need for gears.
The advantages of a single-speed drivetrain centre on the fact that there are fewer components, which in turn means there’s generally less to worry about failing, or cleaning. You’ll also find that this means single-speed e-bikes will often be lighter than their multi-geared counterparts.
The main downside to a single geared bike is that some hills will be more difficult to conquer (depending on the power of the motor). You'll also spin out more easily. (This is where your pedalling cadence goes higher than is comfortable - a bit like being stuck in the little ring on a descent.)
There are more folding and urban e-bikes that have adopted the single-speed philosophy and so that’s what you’ll see on our list. If you want to see a more rounded overview of the different types of e-bikes on offer, then head over to our overall guide to the best electric bikes.
More good news for prospective single-speed e-bike owners is that they are generally on the cheaper end of the spectrum – you won’t see any £10,000 e-bikes in this guide.
Best electric single-speed bikes
- Best lightweight single-speed: Flit M2 | Pre-order for £2,500 from Flit
- Best belt-drive single-speed: Honbike Uni4 | Buy for £1,284 from Amazon
- Best under £2k: Tenways CGO600 Pro | Buy for £1,799 from Eco-Move
- Best single-speed that isn't: Estarli e28.X | Buy for £1,895 from Estarli
- Best of the rest
- FAQs
- How we review e-bikes
Best lightweight single-speed: Flit M2 - £2,500
The FLIT M2 has been released since we reviewed the FLIT-16, but we loved the ride quality of this innovative folding bike. Not only is it lightweight, at just over 15kg, it’s seriously compact and a genuine multi-modal commute option.
The M2 meanwhile has a claimed weight of 14kg. It's still powered by a rear hub motor (although this has been upgraded), and has pre-orders available for the summer 2025 production batch which you can secure with a £199 deposit.
For more detail, read our review of the FLIT-16 and our first ride review of the FLIT M2.
Best belt-drive single-speed: Honbike Uni4 - £1,284
If you’re after a bike that looks utterly unique, and is low maintenance, then look no further than the Honbike Uni4. Nothing if not distinctive, the single-tubed mid-frame and single sided chainstay also provides an “excellent ride” according to our reviewer, Ian.
It weighs just over 20kg, so it's not as lightweight as some others on this list, but for those wanting something that won’t require a lot of cleaning, the belt drive is surely an attractive proposition. Paired with a 250W rear hub motor, there’s lots to like about this unique looking e-bike.
For more detail, read our review of the Honbike Uni4.
Best under £2k: Tenways CGO600 Pro - £1,799
An upgrade to the existing Tenways CGO600 (a bike that featured in the previous incarnation of this guide), the CGO600 Pro is a little bit heavier, but comes with a bigger battery, a more upright geometry and the ability to accommodate smaller riders.
It uses a torque sensor to help it quickly accelerate to top speed, and the hub motor is particularly quiet. Paired with the belt drive, this is one silent e-bike, while the bigger battery means riders can expect up to 100km of range from one charge.
If you're after a stylish, simple to use and elegant single-speed bike, the CGO600 Pro is a great option for not a great deal of money (in e-bike terms).
For more detail, read our review of the Tenways CGO600 Pro.
Best single-speed that isn't: Estarli e28.X - £1,895
Okay, so the Estarli e28.X might technically have two gears, thanks to the Bafang automatic 2-speed hub. But, the fact the bike switches between the two gears on its own doesn't add any further complexity to riding it, and nor does it add clutter to the handlebars, which we think means it still deserves a slot on this list.
The e28.X takes the best bits of a single-speed setup, and enhances them with a 2-speed automatic gear box. What's not to like? You can choose between a crossbar or step-through frame as well as a load of optional extras like a rear rack. The British brand has always offered good value e-bikes, but with this model Estarli has been able to refine a few design points and update the drive system whilst still keeping the price low.
For more detail, read our review of the Estarli e28.X.
Best of the rest
Ado Air 28 - £1,399
A budget sensitive e-bike at under £1,500, the Ado Air 28 impressed our reviewer, Stu, for its decent spec list, including the fact it’s belt driven. He also picked up on the lightness of the bike, which at 21kg is not too bad for a bike of its type. This also means it’s easier to control at lower speeds, which can only be of benefit when riding in traffic and urban areas.
The power for this bike comes from a rear hub motor, and unlike others at this price point, it offers a smooth delivery of the assistance without any overrun of power once you’ve stopped pedalling. It only provides up to 37.5Nm of torque, so it's not the punchiest of motors, but it’ll do for most terrain.
For more detail, read our review of the Ado Air 28.
Engwe P20 - £1,199
Engwe is usually associated with fat tyre e-bikes, so this single-speed, belt-drive folder is statnds out a little. It's not the lightest e-folder in the world, at 18.5kg, but it's moving in the right direction compared to some of the brand's other models.
Our reviewer described it as, "a fun little bike to ride," but did bemoan the gearing choice a little - although there's always a trade-off between climbing gears and bigger cruising gears when it comes to single-speed bikes. The motor does well to tackle reasonable inclines, but if you're a fast rider you may find yourself spinning out on the flats above the 15.5mph assistance limit.
For more detail, read our review of the Engwe P20.
Cowboy Cruiser ST - £2,599
The Cowboy Cruiser ST is one of the more minimalist looking e-bikes out there on the market. You’ll be pleased to know it’s not just a bike that looks good, it performs well too, with big upgrades to the motor, which our tester found, “super smooth as well as unobtrusively quiet.”
Simplicity also extends to the electronics, with only one assist level to choose from as well as a single-speed setup. If you want to glide through a flat city, then this is certainly worth considering.
For more detail, read our review of the Cowboy Cruiser ST.
Eovolt Afternoon Pro - £2,999
The Eovolt Afternoon Pro uses the same 2-speed gear hub as the Tenways above, so again it's a somewhat questionable inclusion in this guide. Nevertheless, it's still definitely worth consideration for its overall simplicity.
The Afternoon Pro comes with a pretty hefty price tag for a folding e-bike but it has had a considerable redesign from the plain Afternoon model. There's a hidden AirTag compartment for GPS tracking, patented auto-locking hinges, a Gates Carbon Belt Drive, and our reviewer even conquered a 25% incline on his test bike.
For more detail, read our review of the Eovolt Afternoon Pro.
Tenways CGO009 - £2,399
The Tenways CGO009 is simplicity and elegance combined into an urban e-bike. Our reviewer found the CGO009 incredibly comfortable and a relaxing e-bike to ride both on the streets and towpaths. There is no screen to display all your ride stats, merely a line of LEDs to indicate battery level and asssist mode.
At 23kg it's not the lightest urban build, but it's not really designed to be dragged up several flights of stairs and stuffed into a tiny flat. At just under £2,500 there's a lot to be said for the CGO009, and if you want something even more refined than the other Tenways bike in this list, we'd recommend taking one for a test spin.
For more detail, read our review of the Tenways CGO009.
Volt London - £2,099
The Volt London is a pretty slick looking urban e-bike, complete with front pizza rack for all your ‘za carrying needs. It’s powered by a Spintech branded Bafang rear hub motor, which has a decent torque sensor to help get you going.
In the words of Richard, our reviewer, “it really does feel like you have bionic legs”. For anyone looking for a responsive and easy to maintain ride, the Volt London is worthy of consideration.
For more detail, read our first ride review of the Volt London.
Eskuta SX-250 - £1,995
Is it a moped? No, it’s definitely still an electric bike – and yes, it does have pedals and is road legal in the UK. The SX-250 from Eskuta is one of the most distinctive e-bikes we’ve ever had the pleasure of testing at ebiketips, and the fact it’s single-speed just adds to the curiosity of it all.
Designed with delivery riders and those with less mobility in mind, this beast of an e-bike comes with a range of 40-50 miles (according to Eskuta) and a ‘super-torque’ rear hub motor to boot. But beyond the specs, it’s a very interesting ride and certainly the closest you’ll get to riding a moped without needing to have the necessary licence or insurance.
For more detail, read our review of the Eskuta SX250.
FAQs
Are single-speed e-bikes any good?
They are indeed. The beauty of single-speed electric bikes is that they are simpler than their geared counterparts. There are fewer components on there for a start, so you’ve got much less to worry about in terms of maintenance and repairs.
Secondly, they are also generally lighter because of this. The lack of gears frees up a lot of weight, often by kilograms, so they make great options for commuting or for those who need to carry their bikes up stairs etc.
What should I look for in a single-speed e-bike?
Single-speed electric bikes are just like their geared counterparts in terms of electronic technology, so what you look for in a bike like that will also apply to these. Basically, look for something that fits your riding needs, first and foremost.
Then, have a look what you can get for your budget – luckily single-speed bikes tend to be cheaper than geared versions because there are fewer components. You can then consider whether you want a belt-driven or chain-driven drivetrain. Belt drives don’t require lubrication like a chain does, and they keep your legs free from any oil-stains.
What are the benefits of a single-speed e-bike?
Single-speed electric bikes offer several benefits over geared bikes. Firstly, they are easier to maintain due to the reduction in moving parts. There is still the chain or belt drive, of course, but this requires less maintenance than a more complex drivetrain.
Secondly, they are often lighter because of the lack of components – even urban e-bikes are more easily carried because of the lack of weight.
Finally, and perhaps most importantly, many single-speed e-bikes are cheaper to buy than geared options.
What are the downsides to a single-speed e-bike?
Single-speed e-bikes work well because the motor often negates the need for gears, as it's providing you with extra power. Having a choice of gears certainly makes things easier uphill, but it doesn't necessarily matter if you have a powerful enough motor.
The downside to single-speed e-bikes comes when you do reach a hill it can't conquer. This will depend on the motor, the actual gear that's on the bike, and your general fitness/tolerance of grinding up hills. However, for the most part, they can tackle steeper inclines than you might think.