This week's geared, hub motor, Tenways e-bike is even more affordable than last week’s

You wait and wait for a geared hub motor Tenways e-bike – next thing you know, there’s two of the blighters. It seems like only last week we were reporting on the arrival of the 8-speed Tenways CGO800 Plus and now it’s being joined by the CGO600 Plus.
At the risk of repeating ourselves, Tenways has long been known for low maintenance single-speed city cruisers with hub motors and belt drives (the CG0600, CGO800S and CGO009).
More recently, the Dutch brand added a couple of mid-drive e-bikes and these have now been joined by these two geared hub drive models.
The CGO600 Plus is, as you’ve probably deduced, a geared relation of the step-over CGO600. However, the single-speed bike’s Mivice M070 rear hub motor makes way for the Tenways-branded 45Nm C9 rear hub motor that is also found on the CGO800 Plus and CGO009.
This is combined with a 360Wh removable battery, 8-speed Shimano Claris gears, front and rear lights, an LCD display, a kickstand and mudguards.
Unlike the CGO800 Plus, the CGO600 Plus doesn’t come with a rack, although this helps keep the weight down to a claimed 18kg.
It’s also a bit cheaper at £1,799 (and currently discounted to £1,699 for a launch offer).
The CGO600 Plus comes in three frame sizes and two colours: pebble grey and sky blue. You can find more info on Tenways’ UK website.