This week's geared, hub motor, Tenways e-bike is even more affordable than last week’s

by Mar 20 2025
Tenways CGO600 Plus.jpg, by Tenways

Step-over framed CGO600 Plus follows hot on the heels of step-through CGO800 Plus

You wait and wait for a geared hub motor Tenways e-bike – next thing you know, there’s two of the blighters. It seems like only last week we were reporting on the arrival of the 8-speed Tenways CGO800 Plus and now it’s being joined by the CGO600 Plus.

At the risk of repeating ourselves, Tenways has long been known for low maintenance single-speed city cruisers with hub motors and belt drives (the CG0600, CGO800S and CGO009).

More recently, the Dutch brand added a couple of mid-drive e-bikes and these have now been joined by these two geared hub drive models.

The CGO600 Plus is, as you’ve probably deduced, a geared relation of the step-over CGO600. However, the single-speed bike’s Mivice M070 rear hub motor makes way for the Tenways-branded 45Nm C9 rear hub motor that is also found on the CGO800 Plus and CGO009.

Tenways CGO600 Plus rear.jpg


This is combined with a 360Wh removable battery, 8-speed Shimano Claris gears, front and rear lights, an LCD display, a kickstand and mudguards.

Unlike the CGO800 Plus, the CGO600 Plus doesn’t come with a rack, although this helps keep the weight down to a claimed 18kg.

It’s also a bit cheaper at £1,799 (and currently discounted to £1,699 for a launch offer).

The CGO600 Plus comes in three frame sizes and two colours: pebble grey and sky blue. You can find more info on Tenways’ UK website.

Alex Bowden

Alex has been editor of ebiketips since 2021, switching to a world with motors after seven years working on sister site road.cc, where he contributed news, reviews and the occasional feature. These days he combines his road riding with electric bike testing and a dash of ongoing cricket writing (his first book's due out in 2025).

