Tube unions want TfL to ban e-bikes from the London Underground following latest fire

Aslef, the train drivers’ union, has threatened strike action unless Transport for London (TfL) bans e-bikes from the London Underground after one caught fire at a station last month. Two other unions – the RMT and the TSSA – are also calling for a ban.
TfL imposed an e-scooter ban across its entire public transport network in December 2021 following a number of fires on its premises and services. E-bikes are however still permitted.
A review of those incidents concluded that the fires were caused by defective lithium-ion batteries that ruptured without warning, but TfL has previously said that e-bikes don’t pose the same risk as they are generally subject to better manufacturing standards with batteries positioned in a place where they are less likely to suffer damage.
The distinction has however again been brought to the fore following a fire at Rayners Lane station last month. An e-bike owner was reportedly wheeling it towards a train and was about to board when the battery caught fire.
Commenting on the incident, London Fire Brigade said: "We were called at around 11.30am on February 27 to reports of an e-bike alight on a platform at Rayners Lane Underground Station. Three fire engines attended and firefighters extinguished the fire. There were no reports of any injuries."
An investigation is currently underway and the nature of the bike – whether it was a DIY conversion, for example – are not yet known.
Union reaction
Finn Brennan, Aslef’s organiser on the Underground, told the London Evening Standard: “An explosion onboard a train would almost certainly have led to serious causalities or deaths.
“And if it led to a derailment, there was a real risk of a mass casualty event. The absolute hypocrisy of banning scooters and other battery-operated vehicles, but not e-bikes is staggering – and a real risk to passengers, platform staff, and Tube train drivers.
“It beggars belief that TfL is still allowing these potentially explosive devices on their services. Our health and safety reps have been pointing out the dangers for years, but still TfL refuses to act.”
Brennan’s words were echoed by RMT general secretary, Eddie Dempsey, who said: "TfL needs to take immediate action and ban e-bikes from London Underground just as they do with e-scooters.
"We have been calling for TfL to take this action to safeguard tube workers and passengers alike for over a year.
"We've raised our concerns with London Mayor Sadiq Khan and urge TfL to do the right thing and take action now."
Representatives from the TSSA union are reported to have “stormed out” of a meeting last week (their own words) when TfL refused to implement an immediate e-bike ban.
Brennan said Aslef would be instituting a ballot for industrial action, “unless TfL does the right thing.”
TfL response
TfL appear to be awaiting the findings of the London Fire Brigade investigation before taking any decisions.
A spokesperson said: “Our primary concern is always the safety of our customers and staff, and we regularly review our risk assessments and the controls we have in place to ensure our customers can travel safely.
“Following the recent incident at Rayners Lane station, we are reviewing our risk assessment and continue to talk to the London Fire Brigade about this incident.”
> Are e-bike batteries safe? What’s the difference between a safe battery and a fire risk?