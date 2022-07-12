Shimano brings electronic shifting and ABS to urban e-bikes with CUES Di2 launch

Shimano has introduced a new e-bike specific drivetrain – CUES Di2. The platform brings electronic gear shifting – including automatic shifting – to urban and commuter e-bikes and will work alongside a new anti-locking braking system (ABS).
Shimano’s CUES Di2 groupset integrates the firm’s long-established Di2 electronic gear-shifting into its e-bike tech.
This has resulted in a new automatic shifting mode – Auto Shift with Manual Override – which will interpret the rider’s speed and cadence and make gear changes accordingly.
This is supplemented by a Free Shift feature which enables gear changes even when the bike isn’t being pedalled. “Let the Shimano CUES Di2 system take control when coasting to a stop, automatically finding the optimal gear for when the light turns green,” says the blurb.
Sounds like a feature a lot of e-bike riders will find handy.
The system’s being pitched as a low-hassle selling point for urban e-bikes in particular, but as it’s compatible with the firm’s new EP6 and updated EP801 mid-motors, it’ll no doubt find its way onto plenty of trekking e-bikes and e-cargo bikes too. There’s also a new Deore XT Di2 Drivetrain for E-MTBs.
The CUES Di2 groupset be available with specific 10- and 11-speed rear derailleurs.
There are clues to the genesis of the ABS in Shimano’s description of it as being, “powered by Blubrake,” the Italian firm having launched a smaller, lighter version of its e-bike braking system last year.
A wheel speed sensor at the front brake combines with a motion sensor in the electronic control unit to ensure controlled and consistent braking in all conditions.
Blubrake have mostly focused on e-cargo bikes and the greater loads involved when marketing their setup, but there are obvious benefits for any rider.
As mentioned above, all of this is compatible with a new EP600 mid-motor which will slot into Shimano’s range below the EP801, which has also been updated so that it too can be employed with CUES.
The EP600 offers up to 85Nm of torque and is compatible with the E-Tube Project app, including Fine Tune Mode which allows for power profile customisation.