First ride: Estarli Cargo

On my recent visit to Estarli, I took the chance to have an hour or two riding their forthcoming electric longtail cargo model, the Estarli Cargo, during which it took on the challenge of some pretty testing gradients in the surrounding Chiltern hills. I found it to be a great performer with a unique and very practical spec. It's certainly a welcome addition to their current range of folders and larger wheeled e-bikes which have been turning a lot of heads in the UK e-bike world of late.
The spec
Perhaps the most notable feature of the Estarli longtail, technically speaking, is the Bafang M400 250W rated mid-drive motor. Most similarly-designed, premium quality e-cargo bikes from the likes of Tern, Benno, Moustache and Riese and Muller opt for a mid-drive from market leaders Bosch - for the obvious reason that if you are the market leader, you must be doing quite a lot right. Less expensive e-cargo models, like the Mycle Cargo, usually employ a less sophisticated and less efficient (but still pretty powerful) hub motor.
The Estarli cargo model looks to plot a course - in price at least - between the two ends of the market whilst retaining all the 'top end' advantages of a mid-drive (more effective use of motor power over a wider range of speeds, including great torque at low speeds up hills.)
The Bafang M400 chosen by Estarli is rated at 80Nm of torque. That puts it up there with the more powerful mid-drives in the Bosch range. It is waterproof and dustproof rated as well and contains three sensors - torque, crank speed and wheel speed - so on paper it looks extremely promising.
It is paired with the low maintenance combo of a Gates Carbon belt drive and Enviolo stepless hub gears as well as a 700Wh frame-mounted battery (a dual battery model is coming in 2024, we are told).
Estarli quote the bike's weight as 28kg which is perfectly reasonable for such a big bike with a beefy mid-drive and big capacity battery.
The overall load rating, including rider, is an impressive 210kg and along with the sturdy rear rack that will accommodate two little 'uns, you get a front rack as standard, which is often a pay for extra on competitor models.
Other attractive features include Suntour XCT front suspension, wide profile Schwalbe Super Moto tyres, automatic Buchelk headlight and a sturdy and effective central park stand.
Ride and value
It was hard to fault this e-bike and the ease with which it took on the test ground - including some nice quality off-road bridleways - made its performance even more impressive.
The motor proved plenty powerful and the bike itself was very comfortable to ride for my 5ft 8in height. Gearing was more than low enough for even the steepest Chiltern gradients (I'd estimate they maxed out at 10%-15%). The display and control buttons were simple, functional and very easy and intuitive to use - nice to see when many other manufacturers seem to feel duty bound to add wireless connectivity even when in reality it adds little to the riding experience on some models.
There will be an official launch very soon, after which the bike will make its way to Estarli dealers across the country. Currently there are around 60 in an expanding network, or potential buyers can book in for a visit to the Berkhamsted factory if that's more convenient.
The RRP of £2,995 looks extremely competitive as most mid-drive e-cargo longtails with this carrying capacity start at around £4,000. (To get an idea of the overall price range out our buyer's guide to e-cargo bikes). The Family Pack, designed to accommodate smaller passengers, includes the side steps and protection rails you see on this test model and will cost an extra £250. It makes sense for Estarli to offer this as an optional extra, as it's likely plenty of riders won't need to carry small passengers on the rear.
Overall I was truly impressed with this e-cargo bike. It has tons of practical features, great climbing power and, compared to similarly performing e-cargo bikes, a very attractive price tag.