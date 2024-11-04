8 tips for riding an e-bike through winter

E-bikes aren’t just for balmy summer days; they’re a great way to get about during the winter too. They’re better than the car because you’ll get exercise and natural light, which should help your mood and sleep; and they’re better than an unassisted bike too (in our opinion) because there’s so much less impact from adding lights, mudguards and extra clothes. You won’t get too hot and bothered in all your waterproofs either as your motor should negate the need for all those harder efforts.
Obviously, to a great extent riding an e-bike in winter is much the same as riding one in any other season. There are a few aspects that come to the fore though, so here are a few specific tips.
1. Fit mudguards
Mudguards don’t just protect you from road spray – they protect your bike as well. This is a doubly important thing to consider with an electric bike because road salt and electronics make less-than-excellent bedfellows.
Quite a large proportion of e-bikes come with mudguards anyway – particularly those geared towards practical, urban riding. If yours doesn’t currently have any, you should be able to find some that are compatible with your bike that you can install yourself. As well as the obvious bolt-on method of attachment, you’ll find clip-on options nowadays and others that are affixed with cable ties or similar.
2. Wear waterproofs
There’s a whole industry built around finding the perfect balance between waterproofing and breathability for cyclists. The good news if you’re on an e-bike is that you can comfortably shift the emphasis far more towards waterproofing.
If you’ve ever hit an incline on an unassisted bike while dressed for the worst the winter can throw at you, you’ll know how much heat a human body can generate. This isn’t always welcome if you’re, say, on the way to work. Fortunately, there’s no need to raise your heart-rate too much on an e-bike. Simply turn up the assistance and arrive at your destination unmoistened by rain or sweat.
3. If you get properly drenched, remove the battery when you arrive
This isn’t normally necessary, but if water gets in through the battery contacts, it can short the battery. If you and the bike get particularly wet, removing the battery (if that’s possible with your bike) will allow the contacts to properly dry.
4. Get lights (and use them)
You may well already have integrated lights on your bike. In many ways that’s the best option because then you don’t have to remember to charge them or anything. Light output varies considerably though, so it might be worth gauging whether yours are good enough for seeing what’s ahead when it’s dark or whether they’re merely for being seen by other road users.
Even if your e-bike doesn’t have built-in lights, your bike may still be compatible with some that run off your bike battery, so it’s worth investigating. Failing that, modern rechargeable LED bike lights are impressively bright. Our sister site road.cc has a guide to what’s available and also a very useful beam comparison engine so you can see how different front lights actually perform.
5. Be extra aware of cold weather
We imagine you’ll be checking the weather forecast anyway – but this is not just about rolling your eyes and throwing on an extra layer. When dressing for cold weather, pay particular attention to things like keeping your hands warm, so that you can operate your controls.
Be aware too that your battery won’t last as long in cold weather. This is unavoidable, but you can at least ensure it's fully charged. Charging a battery below 5 degrees can damage it too, so this is to be avoided. If you can store the bike somewhere warmer than this, so much the better.
6. Plan for punctures
Punctures are a pain on any bike, but on a hub motor e-bike, there’s added complexity. Make sure you know how to disconnect the motor and always carry any extra tools you might need. Also check your tyre pressure and tread regularly to reduce the likelihood of suffering in the first place.
If you’re particularly concerned, you can always invest in a more robust tyre. As with so many other aspects of winter cycling, increased rolling resistance really need not be that great a concern given the motor can pick up the slack.
7. Make time for maintenance
Lube your chain, check your brakes, keep an eye on your motor system. There isn’t a huge amount to stay on top of and it’s definitely worth catching any looming issues when you’re at home rather than on your way to work.
Cleaning is essential too, so stay on top of this as best as you can. E-bikes are built to withstand a bit of wet, but you should still be extra careful around electrical components – make sure the charging port cap is on and obvious stuff like that. Don’t use a pressure washer either, which will likely be too much for the various seals. Dry everything as well as you can afterwards.
8. Get panniers (or a bag)
As we keep saying, the great thing about e-bikes is that you probably won’t need a complete change of clothes when you get to your destination. You may want to carry one anyway, just in case, or you may find yourself with a couple of damp layers that you need to carry around.
E-bikes are great for carrying extra stuff. If you don’t already have one, consider getting a rack and panniers, or maybe a front rack. Failing that, a rucksack may well do the job.