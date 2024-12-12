Ad header

Netherlands may introduce a quality mark for safe, legal e-bikes

by Dec 12 2024
2 comments
Fat bike.jpg, by NOS YouTube

Dutch bike industry organisation RAI Association is to introduce a new e-bike quality mark, reportedly prompted by imports of fat bikes that don’t comply with EN standards and road safety regulations.

Speaking to Bike EU, RAI Association chairman Frits Van Bruggen said with a quality mark, “we offer a targeted solution to the problems surrounding illegal fat bikes and other tuned models. This increases road safety without imposing generic restrictions on the responsible use of e-bikes.”

Earlier this year Dutch authorities seized 16,500 ‘fat bikes’ that had been imported from China - with the Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT) reporting that they were actually illegal mopeds. The shipment was halted in Rotterdam, while another 1,000 unapproved models were found in a Dutch distribution centre.

In the Netherlands the legal motor power assistance limit for e-bikes is 25km/h (15.5mph), but there is growing concern about so-called fat bikes as many do not comply.

> Dutch police have a roadside device for identifying illegally fast and powerful e-bikes

The quality mark will also offer consumers certainty about the safety of their e-bike, and will support law enforcement agencies in checking for illegal models.

“It should make it easier for consumers to make a safe choice. It is important that people are aware of the risks of illegal, tuned models and can trust certified e-bikes,” said van Bruggen.

It is uncertain how long this process of implementing the mark will take, with van Bruggen saying it will take months to develop. It will however lead to e-bike price increases due to the cost involved.

> Electric bikes and UK law

Rebecca Morley

Rebecca has been in cycling journalism since 2018. She started out at trade title BikeBiz and still contributes features to its monthly magazine, and was also named one of Cycling UK's 100 Women in Cycling 2019.

2 comments

6 min 45 sec ago

I expect the UK will shortly bring in a mark for e-scooters despite them illegal to use except for on private land.

50 min 4 sec ago

This is already available. It's called EN 15194. Add the CE mark to that to be sure. Why are these people so interested in more marks and tags? All anyone needs to do is check (or a brand to show) that the ISO test was done and done by an accredited tester. Buyers need to look for that, websites need to ask questions of bike brands they test for. Make the standards we already have more known. 

