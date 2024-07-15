VanMoof offering £850 discount to riders who paid for e-bikes they never received when firm went bankrupt

VanMoof is offering an £850 discount (or €1000/$1000) off an S5, A5, or future product to riders who ordered a bike but didn’t receive it when the company went bankrupt last July.
The Dutch e-bike brand was acquired by McLaren Applied-backed e-mobility company Lavoie in September 2023, after the firm was declared bankrupt a few months before.
The bankruptcy meant many bikes were not delivered to customers. The company - billing itself as the ‘new VanMoof' - says it, “does not have access to the money riders paid for these bikes and isn’t legally required to solve this issue. However, the newly-owned VanMoof is focused on supporting this group of riders as much as possible”.
VanMoof says this doesn’t replace the existing claims process - affected customers still have the opportunity to receive compensation through their claims process with the bankruptcy trustees. Pre-bankruptcy customers may however be eligible for the discount if they couldn't claim back their money from their bank or payment provider and meet the requirements.
VanMoof co-CEO Eliott Wertheimer said: “Since day one, we made it our mission to get riders back on the road. For our existing riders, that meant building a network of service partners and supplying them with spare parts. While this effort is ongoing, we also want to help those who were let down by the old company and get them riding.
“From conversations we've had with our community, we hear how frustrating the situation has been for customers who didn’t receive the bikes they ordered from the old VanMoof. While we’re aware that our gesture does not constitute a full resolution on its own, we hope it makes a difference.”
Earlier this year, the firm announced a newly-built network of service and retail partners, including some locations in the UK and Ireland. It said it also kickstarted its supply chain for spare parts, built on its software architecture, improved quality checks and safety standards, and refined the VanMoof S5 and A5 before restarting sales.
The brand also said it is currently developing new e-mobility products, set to launch in 2025.
Customers can apply for a discount code here before the end of October and VanMoof said everyone, "will receive a response before the end of the year”.
Codes will be valid until 31 December, 2027, and are tied to the email addresses of those who made the original purchase.