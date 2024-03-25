VanMoof now has a couple of UK service partners

Amsterdam-based e-bike producer VanMoof has announced a newly-built network of service and retail partners, including two locations in the UK and one in Ireland.
The company - which was bought by McLaren Applied-backed e-mobility company Lavoie last year - said that under new leadership it has “revamped” its retail and service strategy.
Instead of providing servicing directly to its riders, VanMoof is equipping local workshops with the tools, knowledge and parts, and outsourcing maintenance and retail to them. The company said it has successfully restarted the supply chain of spare parts and has been steadily supplying its partner network.
The Dutch e-bike maker was acquired by Lavoie last September, just weeks after it was declared bankrupt, with the firm saying at the time that its plan was to switch to using third-party retailers to sell and service VanMoof e-bikes.
Its new retail and service network includes Holy Spokes in Bristol, Leith Cycle Co. in Edinburgh, and Life in Motion in Dublin.
Most partners will provide service and sales of VanMoof products, but selected partners will only focus on servicing e-bikes. VanMoof said all its partners will receive training, specialised tech and original parts.
The firm will also make an official announcement about when its products will go back on sale “soon”. It is initially focusing the roll out of its partner network on cities in its core markets, including the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, and France, and will build out its partner network to cities in other continents, including North America, later this year.
VanMoof’s co-CEO Eliott Wertheimer said: “We set out on this journey five months ago with a lean team and a simple mission: keep riders on the road, and I’m very proud of the progress we’ve made so far.
“From securing the technological infrastructure and restarting the supply chain, to building a partner network: we’ve taken a significant first step in this exciting journey. We’re grateful for the trust of all our partners.
"Having so many of the best independent shops join the fold is a solid indication that we are on the right path.”