VanMoof releases its “easiest, most hassle-free” e-bike yet – plus a new step-through model

We’re not entirely sure what happened to the S4, but the VanMoof S5 is out, along with a new, smaller step-through e-bike, the A5, which will be available with multiple cargo carrying options.
The VanMoof S5 is a refresh of the S3 that we reviewed – and very much liked – late last year.
We found the older model to be a sleek, super-secure, urban e-bike. The most noticeable changes on this new version are slightly smaller wheels and rather lovely looking LED halo ring interfaces that are integrated into both sides of the handlebars, just inside the grips.
The left one gives you a sense of how much battery you’ve got left. The right one shows what speed you’re riding at and which power assist level you’re on.
The Dutch firm says there have been a host of less obvious upgrades too with a total of 231 new custom-designed parts. In fact, they reckon only a handful remain from the S5’s predecessor.
Most significantly, these include VanMoof’s “near-silent” fifth generation motor which is allied to a new torque sensor.
There’s a revamped in-wheel kick lock too, featuring a new auto-retract function that is triggered without your having to do anything when you return to your bike.
These features can all be found in the step-through A5 too, albeit with a fractionally smaller battery (463Wh compared to 487Wh).
The A5 should be suitable for many riders excluded by the higher step-over height of the other bike. VanMoof reckon it’s okay for people 5ft1in to 6ft5in versus 5ft4in to 6ft9in for the S5.
They’re promising front and rear racks and a basket for the A5 too, which should expand how it can be used.
VanMoof co-founder, Ties Carlier, commented: “The new generation marks a huge leap forward, with tech designed to make city riding as effortless as possible. The network of intelligent sensors and responsive parts in every S5 and A5 all work together to give you a highly intuitive ride. Riding these bikes will give people a new sense of ownership of their cities."
The VanMoof S5 and A5 come in grey and are on sale now for £2,298 with deliveries starting in July.