Kwik Fit eyes growing e-bike servicing market after acquiring Fettle

Automotive repair brand Kwik Fit has fully acquired the bike servicing and repair company, Fettle. They first began their partnership in March 2023, and this week Kwik Fit has announced that it has taken full control of the company. Existing Fettle management will continue to lead the company, with Jeyda Heselton, who founded the firm in 2019, at the helm.
Currently, Fettle offers bike servicing throughout London and Bristol, although the plan is to expand to a nationwide service network. Users can have their bike picked up from home or drop it off for servicing and repairs. This model works particularly well for e-cargo fleet management as operators can book their bikes in according to their servicing schedules.
E-cargo bikes have grown in popularity over the last few years, particularly as a low-emissions last-mile delivery option in cities and urban areas. The deal perhaps reflects this with Kwik Fit expecting more businesses to switch to e-bike and e-cargo fleets for last mile delivery services in the future.
Explaining the link-up last year, managing director of Kwik Fit, Mark Slade, said: “A growing number of our customers who operate vehicle fleets have been asking if we can support their expanding cargo bike operations. Bikes and cargo bikes, especially electric models, are increasingly being used for short urban journeys.
“However, the fragmented nature of the industry’s current network of largely independent bike shops makes it hard for manufacturers and fleet operators to secure reliable and consistent high quality servicing across their operations.
“By partnering with Fettle, we can offer its services and the expertise of its dedicated teams at Kwik Fit locations. Bikes are becoming more complex, and as well as the demand from fleet operators, the fact that many cyclists now buy through online channels means there is a requirement for the type of servicing and repair aftermarket that we are well used to in the automotive sector."
According to their statement, Kwik Fit/Fettle will also be looking to partner with cycling manufacturers, to “enhance their reach and service capabilities.”
Jeyda Heselton, founder of Fettle, said: “We established Fettle with a clear mission: to revolutionise the service experience in the UK's cycling industry. Joining the Kwik Fit organisation is a pivotal step in this journey, providing an extraordinary opportunity to accelerate expansion as we can now leverage Kwik Fit's extensive network which is well located to service consumers, manufacturers and fleets.”
Slade added: “In a world where mobility is changing rapidly, we are seeing many of our customers diversify their modes of travel, and businesses are broadening the make up of their fleets, especially for 'last mile' deliveries and services.
"Integrating Fettle into Kwik Fit centres embraces this shift and enables us to offer comprehensive mobility solutions under one roof with support for bicycles, e-bikes, and cargo bikes complementing our established automotive services.”
Fettle services will continue to be run through their website.
