MiRider has launched a compact e-bike with a new 3-speed gearbox

Wigan-based e-bike brand MiRider has launched the MiRider 24, a compact step-through bike designed for both commuters and leisure riders. If you want to see what sort of e-bike it's up against in the commuter category, read our guide to the best.
The MiRider 24 been two years in the making, according to the firm, and incorporates some interesting tech like their proprietary three-speed gearbox and a Gates belt drive.
The MiRider 24
So what’s the big deal? Well, up until now, MiRider has stuck to upgrading and refining its 16in folding bike, the rather excellent MiRider One. So jumping to a 24in almost full-sized e-bike is pretty big. We’re guessing the ‘24’ denotes the wheel size rather than the year it was launched.
There are two models of MiRider 24 available – a single-speed version or the GB3 version. The latter model comes with a G3ARED 3-speed crank gearbox.
G3ARED is the name of MiRider's sister company, also based in Wigan, which focuses on e-bike gearbox technology. When we spoke to them last year at Eurobike, the team at MiRider were not only interested in providing the gearbox for their own e-bike ambitions, but to other manufacturers as well, so it’ll be interesting to see if that comes to fruition.
The spec
Beyond the gearbox, the 24 features an aluminium frame (weighing 21kg including the battery). It’s taken some inspiration from its smaller sibling, in that it comes with a folding handlebar stem and folding pedals. The reason behind all this is to make storing it easier than a full-sized bike. MiRider specifically cites motorhome garage spaces as inspiration for its compactness.
The 24in wheels come with MiR-T Original road tyres, which are an own-label brand of tyres and available to buy directly from MiRider. MiRider also claims that riders from 5ft (152cm) to 6ft 4in (193cm) will fit the bike, with a maximum rider weight of 120kg.
The 24 uses the MiRider MiDrive electric drive system, which is a 250W rear hub motor – it also features a thumb operated boost button for that little bit extra. This is paired with a Samsung 378Wh battery, which offers a claimed range of up to 65 miles.
Elsewhere you get hydraulic disc brakes from Clarks, five assistance levels to choose from, integrated front and rear lights and an automatic braking sensor. There are also front and rear mudguards, a kickstand, and multiple mounting points for racks and bottles.
The MiRider 24 (single-speed) comes with a price tag of £1,995, while the MiRider 24 GB3 comes in at £2,995.
“The MiRiDER One and MiRiDER One GB3 have always been hand-assembled at our facility in Wigan,” said marketing director Martin Higginson. “The MiRiDER 24 will utilise the same production facility and highly trained operatives to guarantee the same levels of quality that MiRiDER has built its reputation upon.”
The MiRider 24 will be debuted at the National Cycling Show in Birmingham on 15 and 16 June this year, with the bikes to be available from the end of June.