Hexlox launches anti-theft wheel nut for e-bikes with rear hub motors

German brand Hexlox has launched an e-bike anti-theft wheel nut. Specifically, the locking device works with e-bikes that use a rear hub motor. This covers many urban e-bikes using motors from Mahle, Bafang and Zehus to name a few. While it doesn’t replace a proper lock setup when in public, it will act as a further deterrent to would-be thieves.
The Hexnut M12
We’ve all walked past the remains of a stolen bike in the centre of town. The wheels are gone, but the frame still attached by its trusty D-Lock to the bike stand. And while bike theft in general is on the rise, e-bikes in particular are being targeted more frequently due to the high-value nature of the bikes.
Many thieves go after the batteries – but some are just happy to take either parts of the bike or the entire thing. Hexlox has designed their latest innovation to work with rear hub motor e-bikes, and the Hexnut M12 is designed to stop would-be thieves from pinching your wheel and thus, your motor. It’s an anti-theft wheel nut and features an anti-spin ring. It’s fastened using a 6mm hex tool and secure with a 6mm Hexlox.
A 6mm Hexlox is a stainless steel insert that works with magnetic bolts. You insert it into a magnetic hex bolt and it works to block access to the bolt unless you have a specific Hexlox tool.
CEO of Hexlox Marcus Tonndorf, commented on the product launch. “These products close a gap in our product catalog, specifically for eBike riders. Finally we can offer security for all bikes and wheels. The increased focus on OEM with low MOQs and Fast Turnarounds also makes this a win for Hexlox.”
The e-bike M12 Hexnut is available at a price of €52 from the Hexlox website now.