The German version of the AA now offer an e-bike repair and recovery service

ADAC (Allgemeiner Deutscher Automobil-Club) is a kind of German version of the AA or RAC – not just any old national breakdown service but one with a longstanding history, a household name and a large and loyal membership following. Like the AA its yellow road vehicles with bold black lettering are a common sight and are known as the Yellow Angels. It’s also Europe’s largest motoring organisation.
ADAC is clearly adept at spotting a gap in the market too, as since June 1st all German ADAC members can benefit from free roadside assistance for bikes and e-bikes. It covers breakdown and accident damage and the service is integrated into the ADAC membership app. It even covers bike trailers.
Stern reports that in the first three months of bike service there were 2,500 callouts nationwide and ‘help could be provided’ in 95% of cases. If the problem can’t be fixed on the spot the rider and bike get transport to the nearest bike shop.
ADAC’s interest in e-bikes doesn’t stop there though; Stern also reports that in eleven cities trained mechanics may well arrive by e-bike and with a 78kg trailer in tow and they will repair bikes, e-bikes and cars with this service. Yellow Bike Angels are in Darmstadt, Saarbrücken, Hamburg, Berlin, Cologne, Münster, Freiburg, Dresden, Bonn, Munich and Nuremberg.
Since 2020 ADAC has also offered members discounts on premium models of second-hand e-bikes and long term hire (6-24 month plans) from their own shop. Their range includes 15.5mph pedelecs, 28mph speed pedelecs and compact cargo models.
ADAC aren’t the only continental motor related organisation who have seen the potential of e-bikes and expanded the services they offer. We recently reported how the Dutch arm of Kwik Fit began offering e-bike servicing earlier in the year.
“How the Dutch move from A to B is going to change drastically in the coming years and we see a major role for ourselves in this,” reasoned Pieter Bikker, the director of e-mobility at KwikFit Netherlands.