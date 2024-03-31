Bodywel T16
Overview
- Good value for money
- Punchy motor
- Decent battery
- Heavy
- The gearing is way too low
- Twitchy handling
The great thing about getting old is that you tend to stop caring about what other people think. So, when I was asked to test the decidedly diminutive Bodywel T16, I thought I’d give it a try. But would I come to regret this decision?
This type of e-bike is aimed at commuters, students, or anyone looking for ‘last mile’ travel. It isn’t designed for longer rides or large adults like me. Besides the fact that we look comical riding bikes of this size, they are often too small to pedal comfortably. However, if you need something to take on public transport and use for the last mile or two to your workplace, they can solve a problem.
Bodywel is a relatively new brand in the UK. I’ve previously ridden their A275 step-through e-bike, which was a good all-rounder. The T16, priced at £599, is one of the cheapest e-bikes available. It is a mini folding electric bike with a 250W motor, a 375Wh battery, 16in wheels, and dual suspension.
When I first saw the Bodywel T16 in person, I was concerned about its practicality for someone who is a shade over 6ft tall. The unboxing and assembly process was straightforward — the bike is more or less ready to go and just needs unfolding. Removing the substantial foam packaging took longer than anything else.
I usually take a new e-bike for an initial ride of 10 to 20 miles, but this wasn’t going to happen. The supplied seatpost is very short, and after a quick spin, it was obvious I needed to fit a longer one. I checked the seatpost diameter and ordered a 33.9 to 31.6mm reducer shim to fit one of a more suitable length.
The shim arrived the following day, and with a longer seatpost fitted, I headed off into the sunset. My first impressions were that the motor is a punchy little devil — the pedal assist is responsive, and the acceleration is swift off the line. However, my initial enthusiasm soon turned to disappointment. The bike is geared so low that before you reach the 15mph cut-off point, your pedalling cannot keep up and beyond 12mph, you’re ghost-pedalling. This low gearing means that you can’t add any pedalling input when riding slightly downhill and need to coast.
The short wheelbase combined with tiny wheels and a tall (and heavy) rider makes for interesting handling. It’s certainly responsive and easy to manoeuvre at low speeds. At higher speeds, it feels twitchy, and you need to watch your steering input. Another thing I noticed is how the bike feels like a seesaw under braking and acceleration. Apply the front brakes, and the front dives down; accelerate, and the back squats down. It makes for an entertaining ride.
The 250W rear hub motor is smooth, responsive, and quiet. Thanks to the low gearing and small wheels, I had no problems riding up moderate hills. However, when pulling away on steep junctions, the T16 tended to wheelie when the assist kicked in — probably not helped by the fact that I was perched higher than the bike was designed for. There is a big LED display with three assist levels, speed, trip function, and battery indicator. It even has Bluetooth connectivity and an app you can use.
The 375Wh battery has a claimed range of 42 miles (70km), but in reality, it will be closer to 25 miles. I fully charged the T16 before the first longer ride and after three miles had already lost one bar (out of five) from the battery indicator. Nevertheless, I would say this is more than ample for a bike of this size.
The battery cannot be removed and needs to be charged in situ. There is a charging port accessible to the rear of the battery housing.
One consequence of a grown man riding a bike this small is the unwanted attention you get. It’s definitely a head-turner, and not because I looked cool riding it. Among the curious stares, finger pointing and beeping horns from blokes in Ford Transits, people stopped and asked questions. They probably wouldn’t have batted an eyelid if I were a young teenager. Incidentally, one of my daughters had a go, and it fitted her perfectly (she’s 11 years old and 5ft tall).
This brings me to the T16's intended use. Can I see a suited office worker hopping off a train at Paddington station and riding one of these a mile to the office? Probably not — there are plenty of normal-sized folding e-bikes to choose from. However, it may be a good fit if you're vertically challenged. I would say if you're much above 5ft 7in, it will be too small for you.
Despite its tiny size and budget price tag, the Bodywel T16 does pack in a lot of features. The aluminium frame looks decent enough, and the deep gloss paint finish is very good. The mechanical disc brakes provided more than adequate braking, and the dual suspension smoothed the ride out. However, my personal take on the suspension is that it’s overkill on a bike like this and adds unnecessary weight and complexity.
There is single-speed gearing, and it’s way too low. It should be geared so that you can pedal comfortably to at least 15mph, but you can’t, and by 12mph, your cadence is around 90 rpm. This might be fine for bimbling around a university campus but is totally impractical for even shorter commutes.
The six-spoke mag wheels look tough but contribute to the heavy weight. The tyres are a decent size at 2.15” wide. In addition, there are front and rear mudguards, a kickstand, and front and back lights.
Regarding portability, the handlebar shaft and pedals fold, and the seatpost drops down, making it easier to transport. However, there’s no obvious handle for carrying it. It is small enough to take on a bus or train, but one big caveat is weight. Tipping the scales at 23kg, it’s going to be too heavy for many would-be owners. Imagine having to carry the equivalent of a bag of cement on and off a train and then up a flight of stairs.
There are a few similar alternatives to the Bodywel, although the T16 is currently available at a discounted price of £470, making it one of the cheapest electric bikes on the market.
The Decathlon Fold 100 costs £799, weighs 3kg less and has normal-sized wheels. The Assist Hybrid from Halfords costs £549. This one's quite small but cannot be folded.
The closest alternative regarding specification and weight is probably Engwe’s T14, which is £599 and has a 480Wh battery, suspension and disc brakes. I did ride one of these a couple of years back and couldn’t raise the handlebars high enough to clear my knees.
Despite my misgivings, the Bodywel T16 has its place and to be fair, I’m not the ideal test subject — it’s obviously aimed at younger/shorter riders. It has potential as a means of getting across campus or navigating a campsite. However, as a practical daily commuter bike for a middle-aged office worker, there are many better options available.
1 comments
Bizarre review. Grown men ride 16" wheels Bromptons regularly. I find it hard to believe its smaller or dafter looking than a Brommy.