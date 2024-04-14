Himiway Zebra
Overview
- High quality finish
- Comfortable
- Smooth and powerful motor
- Very heavy
- Low speed handling
- Hard to pedal beyond the assist limit
The Himiway Zebra is a very big, comfortable fat tyre e-bike. Like a lot of bikes this size, it can be tricky to manoeuvre at low speed and you aren't going to find yourself doing much riding above the assistance limit - but it's a well-built example of a popular style of bike and certainly not too outlandishly priced.
Whether you love them or loathe them, fat tyre e-bikes are here to stay. These bikes usually weigh over 30kg and have big tyres that create a lot of unnecessary rolling resistance. Their bulk and inefficiency also means they require bigger battery capacities, which adds even more weight.
However, many new e-bike riders are drawn to them due to their laid-back riding style, beefy looks and cargo-carrying credentials. The quality of these bikes varies significantly between manufacturers. Himiway is one of the more established brands, and the Zebra on test here is one of the more popular models in the UK.
Himiway was already a well-established brand in the US before it came to our shores a few years back. Fat tyre e-bikes have always been popular across the pond, with no shortage of snow, deserts, and sand dunes to play with. In the UK, they’re more likely to be used as urban commuter bikes and are rarely ridden on anything more challenging than a canal towpath or bridleway. Maybe their popularity has more to do with image than actual practicality.
The Zebra used was delivered by two men, which is just as well as this is one seriously heavy e-bike. Be warned - unboxing and assembly are a lot easier if there are two of you.
Unfortunately for me, my house is topsy-turvy, and I had to assemble this bike in my hallway, which wasn’t easy. Forget lifting the bike out of the box; just get a Stanley knife, remove the front of the box and ease it out that way. Then spend the next 30 minutes or so carefully removing all the foam packaging from the bike.
Once assembled, it struck me as a mountain bike on steroids — everything about it is huge. From the 4in tyres to the massive box-section downtube and chunky rear end, the Himiway Zebra is a big old boy - just a few kilos shy of 40kg. (The 960Wh battery weighs 5kg on its own.)
The finish is nice, and after a thorough inspection, I couldn’t find any flaws or inconsistencies in the deep gloss paintwork - full marks there.
The ride
With the pedals fitted and saddle height adjusted, it was time for the first ride. The sloping top tube makes getting on and off the bike easy, and the wide handlebars give it a nice riding position.
With the power set to level five (out of five), I headed off down the road. Much like other e-bikes of this ilk, there’s a delay in the pedal assist followed by a strong and linear surge of power. This abruptly stops when you (quickly) reach the 15.5 mph cut-off point.
If you'll excuse the species confusion, the Zebra starts off like a cheetah, but when you hit the assist limit, it turns into a sloth. Even when riding slightly downhill, I had to pedal hard to keep it above the limit. Eventually, I decided to just relax and let the motor do the brunt of the work.
These big hub-powered e-bikes typically fail to deliver on steep hills, and unfortunately, the Himiway was no exception. I tried it on a steep hill with a 25% gradient, and it only just got me up there. The gearing isn’t low enough, and the motor lacks torque. Most riders wouldn’t attempt something this steep, though and it copes just fine with moderate hills up to 10%.
Having just finished testing the Engwe E26, I knew what to expect regarding the handling. At low speeds, it feels agricultural, slow and lumbering. Once it reaches its maximum assisted speed, things improve. One thing worth noting is that all that extra weight makes the bike feel planted. On steeper, twistier descents, it tracks well through bends and inspires confidence.
Regarding the specification, the Zebra is well-equipped. The Himiway-branded 250W rear hub motor is smooth and emits an audible whine when under load — nothing too bad, but definitely noticeable. There’s no meaningful assist below level four, which is a common fault on these bikes. I’ll never understand why they configure the assist this way because it means you have to rely on full power most of the time. A half-twist throttle helps with the pedal assist delay and works up to 6km/h.
A large display straddles the stem, and a control pad is mounted next to the left-hand grip. The display offers all the usual detail, including assistance level, battery indicator, speed and a trip function.
We've encountered displays that can easily be hacked (to remove the speed limit). I did find the advanced settings menu and accessed it via a four-digit code. I tried to increase the speed limit, saved the speed, and returned, but there was no difference - the assistance still cut out at 15.5mph. It’s good to know that Himiway are making good on their UK e-bike law obligations. Hopefully, other manufacturers will follow suit.
The 960Wh battery fits neatly into the underside of the downtube. LG cells are used, and Himiway claims a range of up to 80 miles. I’ve been getting around 40 miles, and that’s using the highest power setting, with the stop-start nature of urban riding. I reckon that on a longer ride it may be possible to squeeze 50 miles with sensible use of the motor. The battery can be easily removed for indoor charging.
The Tektro hydraulic brakes have 180mm rotors and worked very well under normal riding conditions - although on one particularly long and steep descent, I did experience a bit of brake fade towards the end. A few days later, I tried the same descent and found that cadence braking (pulsing the brakes) made a big difference.
Up front, there is an adjustable and lockable suspension fork. The stanchions have a nice, black anodised finish, and the forks work well on the road. I did try the obligatory ‘down the steps’ test, and they didn’t feel so good. I would say they’re fine for road and light off-road duties, but I wouldn’t recommend anything too extreme.
Regarding everything else, the Himiway Zebra is well-catered for. The Kenda Krusade tyres have a degree of puncture protection and a tread suitable for light off-road riding. There are front and rear mudguards secured with stays, a chunky kickstand, front and rear lights, and a large pannier rack with a neat-looking wood insert. The handlebars are finished with leather-effect ergonomic grips that look nice and feel comfortable.
Comfort and sizing
I’m fortunate enough to have five daughters ranging in height from under 5ft up to 5ft 9in, so I can test these bikes for sizing. Considering the length, Himiway’s 5ft 3in to 6ft 5in sizing guide is optimistic - although the sloping top tube and relatively low standover height do help a little.
My 13-year-old daughter is 5ft 4in and can sit on it easily enough, but is too stretched out to ride it safely. A shorter stem and swept-back handlebars would go some way to remedy this, but it’s still a handful to manoeuvre at low speeds. My 15-year-old is 5ft 9in, and it fits her perfectly. I’m 6ft, and I’m comfortable riding it. The takeaway from this is, if you’re much under 5ft 5in, it will be too big for you.
Regarding comfort, I have no complaints in this department. It has a very relaxed riding position. The wide handlebars give you good control, and the big tyres do a great job of muting road chatter. Most riders should find the big saddle has more than ample padding. After a 10-mile ride, I didn’t have any aches or discomfort.
Pricing and alternatives
The Himiway Zebra currently costs £1,999, although it is discounted from time to time. We’ve seen it for as low as £1,699 before.
When it comes to competition, the Engwe E26 comes in cheaper at £1,399. The specifications are similar, although the battery is smaller at 768Wh.
The Mycle Commander costs a little more at £2,199. However, it's worth highlighting that their bikes are assembled in the UK and have a comprehensive warranty and a UK-based service centre.
While it's a slightly different type of bike, Decathlon’s best-selling E-ST900 electric mountain bike is probably worth a mention too. It's currently available for £1,699 and boasts a Brose-T mid-drive motor, 504Wh battery and good off-road credentials.
Conclusion
I can see the appeal with the Himiway Zebra, but it's not for me. It's undoubtedly a well-constructed bike; the finish is very good; and the motor and battery should be reliable in the long-term. It’s a comfortable bike for relaxed cruising, but beyond the electric assist, it becomes a burden.
Low-speed manoeuvrability is tricky, and if you need to transport it anywhere, the weight will be a problem. However, as a load-lugger, it does have potential - fit the optional front basket, and you have a de facto cargo bike capable of carrying a work bag and tools.