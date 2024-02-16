Ad header

E-cargo bike share schemes replace a car for many people, finds German study

Feb 16 2024
18% of respondents said they either got rid of their car or decided against buying one

A new German study has found that using cargo bikes has a 'considerable' impact on whether or not people decide to own a car. Out of the 2,386 cargo bike scheme users surveyed, 45.8% had one car in their home, and 54.2% lived without a car.

Just over 18% of survey respondents said they either got rid of their car or decided against buying a car, and of these, 80% said they did so for environmental reasons. Nearly 49% said they ditched a car for financial reasons, 42% because they had “no interest in driving a car”, and about 10% due to the safety risks of driving.

The study, from Transportation Research Part F: Traffic Psychology and Behaviour, surveyed people using a cargo bike share system from 58 different programmes and initiatives in Germany, controlling 751 cargo bikes. 

The average age of study participants was 41.6 years old. Of those surveyed, 73.2% lived in metropolitan urban regions, 11.8% in regiopolitan urban regions (suburbs), and about 15% were in rural regions either close to or outside a city.

There are various e-cargo bike share schemes around the UK, often billed e-cargo bike ‘libraries’. In 2022, Manchester and Salford City Councils set up one of the larger schemes with the help of a £173,000 grant from the Energy Savings Trust. Hire costs just £12 per day for up to 14 days.

Businesses are seeing the benefits of switching to e-cargo bikes too - Mungo Morgan, founder and CEO of Fulham firm ManMaid last year said that, “with the heavy traffic and the congestion, during rush hour, we’re 10 times quicker than a van would be.”

Rebecca Morley

Rebecca has been in cycling journalism since 2018. She started out at trade title BikeBiz and still contributes features to its monthly magazine, and was also named one of Cycling UK's 100 Women in Cycling 2019.

