Power Switch: Fulham handyman service says e-cargo bikes are "10 times quicker than a van"

Fulham firm ManMaid is using e-cargo bikes instead of vans to deliver carpentry, tiling and plumbing services, while also cutting travel time, costs and air pollution. Founder and CEO Mungo Morgan says that, “with the heavy traffic and the congestion, during rush hour, we’re 10 times quicker than a van would be”.
Cargo bikes come with cheaper running costs and do not require a driving licence, with Morgan saying that he previously spent more than £7,000 a year in parking fees: “that pays for a new bike in itself.”
Morgan founded ManMaid seven years ago. “Most of my time was spent in the van,” he said. “I thought, ‘there's got to be a better way to get around’”.
ebiketips’ regular feature Power Switch focuses on people and companies who have turned to electric vehicles, including Dr Jonathan Leach who used to drive to his surgery and then complete all his house calls by car. He’s now switched to a Brompton folding e-bike for both.
Speaking to Cycling UK, Leach listed three main benefits of using an e-bike: speed, health and cost. “Having an electric bike makes commuting to and from work a lot quicker,” he said. “I’m able to bypass traffic congestion in the town centre, which is a huge bonus – especially at rush hour.”
Power Switch
- Farr Out Deliveries in Edinburgh
- London plumber Shane Topley
- Derby plumber Martin Broer
- Dr Jonathan Leach in Bromsgrove
Have you or your business made the switch to an electric vehicle or vehicles of some kind? Maybe you’ve sold your car and you’re taking the kids to school on an e-bike these days. Maybe your firm has started doing all its deliveries by e-cargo bike. Whatever your story, we’d love to hear from you. Email us at info at info@ebiketips.co.uk to let us know how it’s gone.