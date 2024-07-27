E-bike fires: Retailers refusing to work on unbranded and unknown battery packs

The Bicycle Association (BA) has said retailers “need to be ready to explain” how reputable e-bikes and batteries are safe, with most now refusing to work on unbranded or unknown battery packs.
E-bikes and e-scooters have become the capital’s “fastest growing fire risk”, according to the London Fire Brigade, however many of these have involved second-hand vehicles, or the bike has been modified using parts bought online. There have been reports that some insurers are declining cover for e-bike shops due to the perceived fire risk associated.
Allen’s E-bikes’ sales director Dave Allen told ebiketips that the Leighton Buzzard store does not work on modified e-bikes, and the only conversion kit they sell is from Swytch. All of the bikes at Allen’s E-bikes also comply with a CE certificate and European legislation.
“In the four years Allen’s E-bikes has been trading here in Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, we have had zero customers have any issues with their batteries on their e-bikes.”
David Tod of Take Charge Bikes in Bristol told the BBC that the widespread popularity of e-bikes and e-scooters means "it is a bit of a wild west out there" in terms of safety.
Tod said he has seen a lot of bikes with electrical issues since he began selling e-bikes in 2010. “Unfortunately, I think there's a lot of cheap and cheerful bikes out there that look really, really pretty. They seem to be quite well priced but the manufacturing is slightly lacking in quality, especially in the battery areas and the chargers. Some people definitely tamper with the batteries and it's not a wise idea."
He also recommends people buy e-bikes and e-scooters from physical retailers or reputable online stores.
BA technical and policy director, Peter Eland, told ebiketips that retailers, “need to be ready to explain how reputable products are thoroughly safety-tested, and are generally just as safe as other everyday battery-powered devices.”
The cycle trade body, along with the Association of Cycle Traders (ACT), has published an information sheet to help people understand the difference between safe, tested and reputable e-bikes, and the various higher risk products.
Eland continued: “Another aspect is of course the retailers' own fire safety practices, and I think most are now very aware and so will typically refuse to work on (or even have on the premises) unbranded or unknown battery packs, among other precautions.
“Another key issue is disposing promptly and properly of end of life or faulty battery packs, and for this the BA has successfully trialled an industry-level battery collection and recycling scheme.”
The BA and charity Electrical Safety First (ESF) also recently welcomed a bill announced in the King’s Speech that would address the potential fire risks associated with e-bikes and lithium-ion batteries.
The BA said: “Urgent and effective actions to prevent lithium battery fires, which have serious and tragic consequences, will be supported by the mainstream cycle industry, whose generally very safe and thoroughly tested products have had an excellent safety record undermined by the unsafe products which are overwhelmingly responsible for the fires.”
The bill will support growth, provide regulatory stability and deliver more protection for consumers by "responding to new product risks and opportunities" to enable the UK to "keep pace" with technological advances, such as AI, and address challenges like the fire risk associated with e-bikes and lithium-ion batteries.
It would also identify new and emerging business models in the supply chain, ensuring the responsibilities of those involved in the supply of products, such as online marketplaces, are clear.
“We also believe that an essential part of addressing the battery fires issue is to require ‘gig economy’ operators to provide safe and legal e-bikes for delivery riders, to limit the demand for unsafe e-bikes and conversion kits. We hope that this aspect may be addressed in other legislation,” the BA added.