E-bike batteries: Government to tackle "unscrupulous overseas suppliers" who sell unsafe products via online marketplaces

Charity Electrical Safety First (ESF) and the Bicycle Association (BA) have welcomed a bill announced in the King’s Speech that would address the potential fire risks associated with e-bikes and lithium-ion batteries.
The Product Safety and Metrology Bill will, “preserve the UK’s status as a global leader in product regulation, supporting businesses and protecting consumers”, according to the background briefing notes. It would also ensure a, “level playing field between the high street and online marketplaces”.
The bill will support growth, provide regulatory stability and deliver more protection for consumers by "responding to new product risks and opportunities" to enable the UK to "keep pace" with technological advances, such as AI, and address challenges like the fire risk associated with e-bikes and lithium-ion batteries. "Without these powers, we will not be able to effectively regulate these high-risk products and protect consumers and workers," the document said.
> E-bike safety: What to avoid when buying an e-bike, battery or charger
It would also identify new and emerging business models in the supply chain, ensuring the responsibilities of those involved in the supply of products, such as online marketplaces, are clear. This would help the Government "better protect" consumers. "Without these powers it will remain far too easy for unscrupulous overseas suppliers to place unsafe goods on the UK market through online marketplaces.”
ESF head of public affairs Wayne Mackay said the charity is “thrilled” to hear of the plans, following its campaigning work which includes calls for third-party certification for e-bikes, e-scooters, and their batteries.
Both e-scooters and e-bikes have been growing in popularity in the UK, but have also been linked to several fires. Many of these however have involved second-hand vehicles, or they have been modified using parts bought online.
> London bike shop fire believed to have involved multiple e-bike batteries
Earlier this month a coroner in Bristol called for government action to be taken to prevent future deaths, saying there appears to be a “lack of understanding” of the potential dangers with lithium-ion batteries used for e-bikes and e-scooters.
Maria Voisin said there is, “a risk that future deaths will occur unless action is taken”, and, “I understand that there is currently no British or European (e.g. BSI or PAS) standard to control what lithium-ion e-bike batteries and chargers can be sold in the UK”.
> Are e-bike batteries safe? What’s the difference between a safe battery and a fire risk?
The BA has also welcomed the new bill, saying: “Urgent and effective actions to prevent lithium battery fires, which have serious and tragic consequences, will be supported by the mainstream cycle industry, whose generally very safe and thoroughly tested products have had an excellent safety record undermined by the unsafe products which are overwhelmingly responsible for the fires.”
The trade association added: “We also believe that an essential part of addressing the battery fires issue is to require ‘gig economy’ operators to provide safe and legal e-bikes for delivery riders, to limit the demand for unsafe e-bikes and conversion kits. We hope that this aspect may be addressed in other legislation.”
> Delivery apps should take responsibility for riders' e-bikes says electrical safety charity
Mackay added: “This Government now has a golden opportunity to turn the tide by introducing third-party certification for e-bike batteries, bringing them in line with other high-risk products already subject to extra safety rules, including fireworks and heavy machinery.
“Our report last year outlined this proposal, which is backed by more than 80 organisations, including manufacturers, emergency services and insurance groups all demanding tighter regulation that will protect the public, better protect good business and help to weed out bad operators producing substandard batteries. These fires continue to tighten their grip on many parts of the country, causing severe damage, inflicting huge financial hardship, and, tragically, loss of life.
“This bill has the opportunity to ensure those who have already lost their lives to these devastating fires did not do so in vain, and we are committed to working with the Government on the details of this life-saving bill.”
> Electrical Safety First extends e-scooter safety advice to Prince William following viral video