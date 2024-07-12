London bike shop fire believed to have involved multiple e-bike batteries

A fire at a London cycle repair shop is believed to have been caused by the failure of a lithium battery pack for an e-bike, which then spread to involve other e-bike battery packs in the shop, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) has said.
Most of Cycle Stop, situated on West Green Road near South Tottenham, was damaged by the fire on 7 July. Several people left the building before firefighters arrived and there were no reports of injuries.
A LFB spokesperson said: "Lithium batteries are susceptible to failure and can present a serious fire risk if they’re over-charged, short circuited, submerged in water or damaged.
"Try to ensure they are not getting knocked around while in use or while being carried as this can increase the chance of damage to cells."
The LFB says many of the e-bike and e-scooter fires in London have involved second-hand vehicles, or the bike has been modified using parts bought online. “At this time, there is not the same level of regulation of products for e-bikes and e-scooters sold via online marketplaces or auction sites when compared to high street shops, so the brigade cannot be confident that products meet the correct safety standard,” it added.
E-bikes and e-scooters have become London’s “fastest growing fire risk”, according to the LFB. There have been reports that some insurers are declining cover for e-bike shops due to the perceived fire risk associated, despite bike shops often refusing to work on modified and dangerous e-bikes.
Last year, we reported that some landlords and management companies in New York are stopping residents from keeping e-bikes in their apartments, even when the batteries meet safety standards. Management company K&R Realty Management reportedly told tenants that e-bike batteries are, “an extreme hazard to the life, health, safety and well-being, body and property of all tenants.”
> Are e-bike batteries safe? What’s the difference between a safe battery and a fire risk?
A coroner in Bristol recently called for government action to be taken to prevent future deaths related to e-bike fires, saying there appears to be a “lack of understanding” of the potential dangers with lithium-ion batteries used for e-bikes and e-scooters.
Abdul Oryakhel died after falling from the window of his 16th floor flat in September 2022, when he was trying to escape from a fire caused by the overheating and ignition of a lithium-ion battery pack from an e-bike. His death has been ruled as an accident.
Scott Peden, whose family died in an e-bike battery fire last year, has backed calls for all political parties to commit to bringing in additional safety laws. Charity Electrical Safety First (ESF) has called for the introduction of independent third-party certification for e-bikes, e-scooters, and their batteries to reduce the risk of substandard batteries entering people’s homes.
Gemma Germeney, 31, died at the scene while Lilly Peden, eight, and Oliver Peden, four, were taken to hospital where they sadly later died.
> E-bike safety: What to avoid when buying an e-bike, battery or charger