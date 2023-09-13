Ad header

Cube's Longtail Hybrid - a capable looking addition to their utility e-bike range

by Sep 13 2023
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
  • Google+ logo
0 comments
Cube's Longtail Hybrid - a capable looking addition to their utility e-bike range
Cube Longtail 3.jpg, by Cube

A welcome addition for those looking for a Bosch-powered carrying machine

Versatile seems to be the key word in Cube's description of the just-announced Longtail Hybrid. In the well-established longtail design tradition, it features an extra-long luggage carrier with an accompanying  range of accessories for transporting children, luggage or cargo.

Cube Longtail 2.jpg


Since carrying is what it's all about, let's dive straight into its load hauling capabilities. Cube say you can transport, "up to two children, a 40 x 60cm Eurobox or generously sized panniers on the sturdy luggage carrier with suspension technology."

The carrier is rated for 40kg up top and 10kg at each side to offer 60kg in total. There’s also the option to upgrade with a front rack to add a further 20kg of cargo-carrying capacity. The overall load rating, including rider, is 200kg. 

Power and spec

Cube Longtail side profile.jpg


There are two options, differentiated mainly by transmission (a stepless Enviolo Cargo hub gear unit or an 11-speed derailleur gear on the Sport version). Both are powered by Bosch's ultra-powerful Performance Line CX motor with a 725Wh battery - wise choices as power and battery capacity certainly come in handy when load hauling.

This being the Smart System (recently updated, as revealed at Eurobike), you get a bijou Kiox 300 display which can interact with your smartphone via Bluetooth if you have bothered to install the eBike Flow app. (It's not necessary to ride the bike but it will enable numerous digital features.) 

Choices, choices

The Cube Longtail range should be appearing in dealers 'in the coming weeks' and the Enviolo geared and Sport versions are priced at £3,999 and £3,499 respectively. 

2023 Cube Trike Hybrid - 7.jpeg


Whereas e-cargo bikes were once considered niche, they are firmly in the mainstream now and the choice of models out there reflects this. Cube themselves already have the even larger capacity Cargo range, while the Trike Hybrid we took a look at back in May is now finding its way to UK dealers' showroom floors.

Other competition in the Bosch-powered e-cargobike space will come from Tern, whilst probably the closest competitor based on spec is Benno's Boost which uses slightly smaller 24" rims as opposed to Cube's unusual choice (unusual these days anyhow) of 26". It's also worth keeping an eye out for the forthcoming Estarli Cargo which we covered earlier this week.

If you're considering investing yourself, you may want to take a look at our guide to the best electric cargo bikes.

Author block

Richard Peace's picture

Richard Peace

Richard Peace took to full-time outdoor writing/photojournalism after stints in an office and as an English teacher abroad. His cycling route guide books include the best-selling Ultimate C2C Guide and the Ultimate UK Cycle Route Planner plus Electric Bicycles. He has written for various media about many aspects of cycling

Green block front

Resource

mtb-mid-motors.jpg

Informations

Title
mtb-mid-motors.jpg

E-MTB mid motor shoot out

Dealer splash

Reviews more +

Riese and Muller UBN Five Touring
Riese and Muller UBN 5 Touring
The UBN’s new mid-drive system heralds a new era of powerful yet lightweight urban models
Engwe Engine X
Merida eSPRESSO City 400 EQ
Surge Traveler P5e
Trek Fuel EXe 9.5