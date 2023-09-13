Cube's Longtail Hybrid - a capable looking addition to their utility e-bike range

Versatile seems to be the key word in Cube's description of the just-announced Longtail Hybrid. In the well-established longtail design tradition, it features an extra-long luggage carrier with an accompanying range of accessories for transporting children, luggage or cargo.
Since carrying is what it's all about, let's dive straight into its load hauling capabilities. Cube say you can transport, "up to two children, a 40 x 60cm Eurobox or generously sized panniers on the sturdy luggage carrier with suspension technology."
The carrier is rated for 40kg up top and 10kg at each side to offer 60kg in total. There’s also the option to upgrade with a front rack to add a further 20kg of cargo-carrying capacity. The overall load rating, including rider, is 200kg.
Power and spec
There are two options, differentiated mainly by transmission (a stepless Enviolo Cargo hub gear unit or an 11-speed derailleur gear on the Sport version). Both are powered by Bosch's ultra-powerful Performance Line CX motor with a 725Wh battery - wise choices as power and battery capacity certainly come in handy when load hauling.
This being the Smart System (recently updated, as revealed at Eurobike), you get a bijou Kiox 300 display which can interact with your smartphone via Bluetooth if you have bothered to install the eBike Flow app. (It's not necessary to ride the bike but it will enable numerous digital features.)
Choices, choices
The Cube Longtail range should be appearing in dealers 'in the coming weeks' and the Enviolo geared and Sport versions are priced at £3,999 and £3,499 respectively.
Whereas e-cargo bikes were once considered niche, they are firmly in the mainstream now and the choice of models out there reflects this. Cube themselves already have the even larger capacity Cargo range, while the Trike Hybrid we took a look at back in May is now finding its way to UK dealers' showroom floors.
Other competition in the Bosch-powered e-cargobike space will come from Tern, whilst probably the closest competitor based on spec is Benno's Boost which uses slightly smaller 24" rims as opposed to Cube's unusual choice (unusual these days anyhow) of 26". It's also worth keeping an eye out for the forthcoming Estarli Cargo which we covered earlier this week.
