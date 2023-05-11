Cube introduces Bosch-powered Trike Hybrid with tilting tech from BMW

Cube has introduced a Bosch-powered Trike Hybrid that uses an innovative tilting mechanism developed in collaboration with BMW to improve safety.
We first told you about the Tilting Technology when BMW announced it back in 2021 and Cube said later that year that it was licensing the concept.
“The three-wheeled Trike Hybrid is built around a front main frame that leans into corners independently of the rear section,” says Cube. “An innovative tilting mechanism allows the bike and cargo to remain stable and safe when cornering, while retaining the natural ride feel of a conventional bicycle. A further advantage of the non-tipping cargo box is that the extra load weight barely has an effect on the handling.”
The way that the front of the trike connects to the rear via a pivot axle is key to the design. This allows the rider to tilt the single-wheeled front section as if they were riding a normal bike, while the two-wheeled rear – which carries the load – doesn’t tilt. If you’re finding that hard to envisage, just look at the picture above and everything will become clear.
The Cube Trike Hybrid comes with a pedal-activated drive unit – a Bosch Cargo Line Gen 4 with a maximum drive torque of 85Nm – that powers both rear wheels, and a Bosch PowerTube 750 Axial (750Wh) battery.
Cube reckons that the electric assist opens up the Trike Hybrid to a huge range of applications beyond urban use, “while the compact design makes it easy and safe to manoeuvre”.
It comes in a single size that’s said to be suitable for riders from 1.60m to 1.90m tall. Two versions are available, one designed for carrying children – this model includes a five-point belt system and a rain cover – and the other for cargo.
“The Trike Family Hybrid offers a flexible and safe way to carry one or two children as well as shopping or other items,” says Cube. “The Trike Cargo Hybrid, with 50kg of load-carrying capacity and a height-adjustable cover, is the ideal solution for carrying dogs or other loads.”
Both versions use the Tilting Technology and come with an SR Suntour Mobie 34 suspension fork offering 100mm of travel to smooth the ride.
The Cube Trike Hybrid weighs 75kg and can handle a total system weight (trike plus cargo and rider) of 220kg. If you like, you can add a front luggage rack.
Tektro Auriga Twin+ HD-E745 hydraulic disc brakes take care of stopping, and they offer a parking lock mechanism. Lights and mudguards are also included.
Cube says that the white and grey versions of the Trike Family Hybrid (€6,499, around £5,640) will be available soon while the Family version in blue and the Trike Cargo (€5,999, around £5,210) will be available later in 2023.