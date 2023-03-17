Cube launches four new e-bikes equipped with an ABS

Cube has introduced four new e-bike models to the market with Bosch's anti-lock braking system (ABS), expanding the range of e-bikes offered with the system that was launched last year.
Cube's Kathmandu Hybrid, Reaction Hybrid, Stereo Hybrid 120 and Stereo Hybrid 140 HPC all get “ABS” added to their name. Apart from the addition of the braking system sensors, the bikes remain specced with the same components as before - except for the Kathmandu which has got a new fork.
Bosch launched its e-bike ABS last year, and the system seen on the Cube models is the second-generation version and works with Magura's MT C ABS brakes. Similarly to the ABS on cars, the e-bike ABS helps to modulate front brake power, so you can stop quickly and safely without locking up the front wheel - which is especially beneficial for heavier e-bikes. The system adds fork and brake sensors to your bike, and those are connected to a control display. There are multiple types of e-bike ABS brakes available nowadays, made to suit different types of bikes and riding disciplines from touring to mountain biking and commuting.
> Swiss mobility association recommends ABS for all e-bikes
This is reflected in the new Cube e-bikes range with Bosch eBike ABS: they are all equipped with Bosch Performance Line CX motors, Bosch PowerTube 750 battery, and finished off with a Bosch Kiox 300 display that offers control over the bike's performance. Yet each model comes with a different ABS configuration - or configurations - programmed into them permanently and controlled through the Kiox.
Let’s have a closer look at what each model offers.
Cube Kathmandu Hybrid ABS - £4,499
The Cube Kathmandu is aimed at an everyday commuter and comes with the ABS Touring brakes system which cannot be disabled. It offers the longest braking distance, aimed to bring the bike steadily to a halt without skidding.
Cube Reaction Hybrid ABS £4,499 and Stereo Hybrid 120 ABS £4,999
These hybrid bikes come with a Bosch ABS Allroad system, which is optimised for a little rougher terrain - think unpaved trails - where the system provides powerful but natural braking support. It can also be disabled.
Cube Stereo Hybrid 140 ABS £5,499
ABS Trail is adapted to the expectations of e-mountain bike riders on demanding routes and challenging terrain. And if you take the bike to more tame terrain, you can switch the ABS to the Allroad configuration in the eBike Flow app or via the Kiox 300 display - or switch it off completely. The system only kicks in at speeds over 5km/h and Cube says it's been designed to not limit technical riding.
The first Cube e-bikes with ABS are now available at Cube dealers - you can find more details on Cube’s website.