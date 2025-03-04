Alloy versions of the Specialized Vado SL 2 will be a couple of grand cheaper

The SL part of the Specialized Vado SL 2 name stands for ‘super light’. In the case of the carbon version, that equates to 17.9kg, including a rack and mudguards. The new alloy models, out this week, are more like 20kg. They are, however, a fair bit cheaper.
The previous version of the Vado SL – which we rated very highly – featured Specialized’s SL 1.1 mid-motor, but the Vado SL 2 has been given an upgrade to the SL 1.2.
The brand says its aim with the SL motors is to create something that feels natural when you ride. The SL 1.2 doesn’t have the highest peak power at 320W, but it’s far less cumbersome than what we tend to term ‘full fat’ mid-motors and it’s still got enough clout that Specialized has seen fit to employ it on electric mountain bikes, such as the Turbo Levo.
You can find out a bit more about the SL 1.2 in our guide to lightweight mid-motors.
Beyond that, the alloy Vado SL 2 is the same sporty fully-equipped commuting e-bike we liked so much last time around.
It comes with a 520Wh battery, 47mm tyres, an MIK rack, Dry Tech mudguards, lights front and back, and Future Shock 3.1 suspension.
Here in the UK, the carbon models start at £5,500 for the Vado SL 2 6.0 EQ Carbon. However, as you’d imagine the alloy equivalents are a fair bit more affordable.
The Vado SL 2 4.0, with 10-speed Shimano Cues gearing, comes in at £3,500, while the 11-speed Vado SL 2 5.0 will sell for £3,800. Both will be available with either step-over or step-through frames.