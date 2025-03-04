Ad header

Alloy versions of the Specialized Vado SL 2 will be a couple of grand cheaper

by Mar 4 2025
1 comments
Vado SL 2.jpeg, by Specialized

The same ‘super light’ motor combined with more affordable frames

The SL part of the Specialized Vado SL 2 name stands for ‘super light’. In the case of the carbon version, that equates to 17.9kg, including a rack and mudguards. The new alloy models, out this week, are more like 20kg. They are, however, a fair bit cheaper.

The previous version of the Vado SL – which we rated very highly – featured Specialized’s SL 1.1 mid-motor, but the Vado SL 2 has been given an upgrade to the SL 1.2.

Vado SL 2 motor.jpeg


The brand says its aim with the SL motors is to create something that feels natural when you ride. The SL 1.2 doesn’t have the highest peak power at 320W, but it’s far less cumbersome than what we tend to term ‘full fat’ mid-motors and it’s still got enough clout that Specialized has seen fit to employ it on electric mountain bikes, such as the Turbo Levo.

You can find out a bit more about the SL 1.2 in our guide to lightweight mid-motors.

Beyond that, the alloy Vado SL 2 is the same sporty fully-equipped commuting e-bike we liked so much last time around.

Vado SL 2 5 step through.jpeg


It comes with a 520Wh battery, 47mm tyres, an MIK rack, Dry Tech mudguards, lights front and back, and Future Shock 3.1 suspension.

Here in the UK, the carbon models start at £5,500 for the Vado SL 2 6.0 EQ Carbon. However, as you’d imagine the alloy equivalents are a fair bit more affordable.

The Vado SL 2 4.0, with 10-speed Shimano Cues gearing, comes in at £3,500, while the 11-speed Vado SL 2 5.0 will sell for £3,800. Both will be available with either step-over or step-through frames.

Author block

Alex Bowden's picture

Alex Bowden

Alex has been editor of ebiketips since 2021, switching to a world with motors after seven years working on sister site road.cc, where he contributed news, reviews and the occasional feature. These days he combines his road riding with electric bike testing and a dash of ongoing cricket writing (his first book's due out in 2025).

1 comments

1 min 47 sec ago

Odd choice of headline. Nobody cares that the alloy versions are cheaper than the newly-introduced carbon fibre models. Of course they are. What they do care about is that this year's alloy versions are more expensive than last year's, albeit with a bigger battery and new motor. The base model now has front suspension, but has been downgraded from 11 to 10 speed.

