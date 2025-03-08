The Heybike EC Compact looks a promising and budget-friendly day-to-day e-bike

Heybike has expanded its UK range with an intriguing-looking compact e-bike, the EC Compact. On paper, it looks a practical little blighter and it doesn’t cost an arm and a leg either.
Founded in the United States in 2021, but with a European headquarters in Germany, Heybike first arrived in the UK about 18 months ago, with the lightweight hybrid, the EC 1 – which we reviewed here.
Its new e-bike, the EC Compact, is another urban offering – this time a compact.
There are two models: the EC Compact City and the EC Compact Sport.
The City version is the more pared-back of the two, with 3-speed hub gears and not too much in the way of accessories, other than mudguards and front and rear lights.
The hub gears are automatic, so this one shapes up as a real low-effort, hassle-free sort of a bike.
A little confusingly, the Sport version boasts what appears the slightly more practical setup with a front and rear rack – the latter rated to carry up to 45kg.
Its relative sportiness presumably stems from the derailleur gearing (Shimano 8-speed) and front fork suspension.
Other than that, the two EC Compacts are much the same. They’re powered by a rear hub motor, paired with a Mivice torque sensor and a removable 468Wh battery.
They have 20in wheels with 2.4in tyres and are said to be suitable for riders between 5ft 1in and 6ft.
There are three colour options, with the usual florid labels: buttery white, sunny yellow and space grey.
Strikingly, both versions are priced at a seemingly bargainous £1,699, on top of which they were, at the time of writing, discounted to £1,599.