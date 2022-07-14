Bosch launches new e-bike ABS

Bosch has been manufacturing anti-lock braking systems for motorcycles since 1995 and launched its first ABS for e-bikes in 2018 (we gave it a test a few months before it came out). The firm has now launched a smaller, lighter version it says will be suitable for every kind of e-bike.
Bosch’s new ABS, with brake components from Magura, is again based on motorcycle technology, but with a new control unit that is 77 per cent smaller and 55 per cent lighter than its predecessor.
"The front wheel brake on a bicycle is crucial for a short braking distance, but many people avoid using this because they are afraid of falling due to the high braking effect," said Bosch eBike Systems CEO Claus Fleischer.
"The Bosch eBike ABS specifically counteracts this by significantly reducing the risk of falling or being thrown over the handlebar."
One of the key features is the inclusion of different modes tailored to the different braking requirements of different types of e-bike and different surfaces.
There’s an ABS Cargo mode calibrated for e-cargo bikes carrying a full load; ABS Touring, which is intended for both trekking and urban e-bikes; ABS Allroad for easy off-road riding; and ABS Trail mode for more demanding terrain.
Off-road riders will be able to switch between ABS Trail and ABS Allroad modes via the eBike Flow app or using the Kiox 300 display. The latter will also log braking data. Expanding on this feature, a Bosch spokesperson said, “In this way, e-bikers can see and analyse their braking distance, or braking time, in order to gradually improve their braking behaviour on different surfaces.”
Bosch eBike ABS will be available from this summer. The available ABS mode will depend on the e-bike category set by the bike manufacturer. Customers will need to check whether it is installed when purchasing as it cannot be retrofitted.
Earlier this week, rival e-bike motor manufacturer Shimano announced that it too was introducing ABS.
The Shimano system has come about thanks to a partnership with Blubrake. The Italian firm have been honing their braking system over the last few years with particular emphasis on e-cargo bikes.