Contactless wheel hub locking system could "set a new benchmark for e-bike security"

Estonian light electric vehicle digital security company Comodule and German e-bike lock brand 2Lock have joined together to create an integrated physical and digital e-bike security solution.
In essence, it’s a contactless wheel hub locking system, which integrates two mechanisms into one hub. Firstly, one prevents wheel rotation and the other prevents unauthorised wheel removal. It integrates via Comodule’s Internet of Things (IoT) technology via a CAN bus connection and it can be activated or deactivated through the Comodule Companion App.
How does it work?
If the system detects a potential theft attempt, a movement alert is sent to the app which locks the wheel. It also activates other security features such as a drivetrain immobiliser and acoustic alarm.
If the bike is stolen, the app allows users to track the bike. That being said, it sounds like it’s quite the hassle to remove the 2Lock system, as it would involve damaging the wheel and fork to get the bike to a moveable position. This, paired with the drivetrain immobiliser makes a stolen bike with this technology “virtually worthless, deterring theft.”
Tobias Bergmann, Head of Business Development at Comodule said: “We believe that an open e-system with collaborative component providers drives innovation, safer bikes, and a better user experience. By combining Comodule’s IoT and digital security features with 2Lock’s physical security solutions, we’ve developed a sophisticated security package, marking another significant step towards making bike theft obsolete.”
The security system is set to be presented at Eurobike in July, and it looks like the hope is that brands implement the system on their e-bikes rather than it being something able to be fitted by consumers.
Some e-bike drive system brands like Bosch offer similar digital locking software, as well as tracking. Their system allows riders to use their phones like a key, only unlocking the bike when the user is in proximity or unlocks via their phone.
Other more physical systems include Hexlox's anti-theft wheel nut specifically designed for rear hub motor powered e-bikes.