Bosch launches proximity unlock feature as it adds more smartphone functionality

Bosch eBike Systems has added new features to its eBike Flow app, including a new security feature that turns the user’s smartphone into a digital key. These come alongside the release of the SmartphoneGrip mount which will allow the rider to use their phone in place of the bike’s Kiox 300 display.
Bosch’s ‘smart system’ was released in August last year with the promise of ‘over the air’ updates a key selling point.
"With the smart system, we have created the basis for tomorrow's e-bike mobility,” said CEO Claus Fleischer. “This first update shows the potential of the new system generation: In conjunction with the smartphone and the eBike Flow app, new functions are continuously being added to the e-bike – and the physical experience on the e-bike is thus increasingly linked to the digital one."
The most noteworthy inclusion is the eBike Lock function, a proximity unlock feature not dissimilar to the one announced by VanMoof last week.
The feature is intended for use alongside a physical lock. When the e-bike is parked, motor support is switched off and will only reactivate when the system recognises the user’s smartphone via Bluetooth.
Bosch say that as with many car central locking systems, the drive unit can be set up to emit a sound when eBike Lock is activated. You can see the status via the display as well.
The other significant development is the arrival of the SmartphoneGrip, which in conjunction with the eBike Flow app, means the rider’s smartphone can now be used on the bike instead of the Kiox 300 display.
Kiox 300 and the SmartphoneGrip use the same mount and interface, so it’s easy to switch between the two.
Ride data – such as speed, battery level and remaining range – will be displayed on the ‘ride screen’ of the eBike Flow app on the phone. This can be controlled via the usual handlebar controller. The phone can also be charged wirelessly or by cable while riding.
There have also been updates to the navigation function in the eBike Flow app. These include the ‘points of interest’ feature added to Nyon and eBike Connect last month and route displays optimised for different types of ride.
We’re not 100 per cent sure what that last element means in practice. Bosch said: “In the city, for example, buildings in 3D view facilitate orientation, while detailed route information provides details of elevation and route characteristics during weekend excursions.”