Ad header

Pashley’s new e-bike share scheme is solely for residents of London’s Green Quarter

by Dec 4 2024
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
  • Google+ logo
0 comments
Pashley’s new e-bike share scheme is solely for residents of London’s Green Quarter
Pashley Berkeley, by Pashley

A local e-bike share scheme… for local people

Pashley is to run an e-bike share scheme that will only be open to residents of the Green Quarter, an 88-acre regeneration project in West London.

The Green Quarter, which has been developed by the Berkeley Group, is in Southall and beyond the zone covered by the Transport for London (TfL) bike share scheme.

Pashley has provided a fleet of 30 bikes fitted with its proprietary Internet of Things (IoT) hardware, along with a team to manage the scheme and what it describes as its “industry-leading” docking system, featuring the patented ‘claw’ lock.

“The lock is based on a 5mm plate that secures the front of the bike from both sides,” Pashley Cycles general manager Steven Bell told Zag Daily. “It can work in a dock-based or free-floating scheme, and the IoT knows when the bike has been docked and the journey has been completed.”

Pashley Green Quarter


Half of the docks are located opposite Southall Station, while the rest are dotted around the development to ensure residents are never too far from a bike.

The software is provided by Oslo-based Urban Sharing.

“This is a new route for micromobility operators to serve UK communities directly and connect areas of the city that have limited transport options,” commented CEO Kristian Brink.

> Pashley's Multi-trike looks to pioneer chainless tech

Both electric and unassisted bikes will be available. The former will be Pashley’s e-Prospect, the 250W mid-motor model first launched in October 2017 for use in the TfL run scheme. It features Shimano Nexus 3-speed hub gears and a 600Wh battery.

“The Green Quarter’s Resident Bike Scheme is a pioneering initiative exclusively for our residents, connecting the community to the surrounding area and providing greener, more convenient commutes,” said Marcus Blake, Managing Director at St George, Berkeley Group.

“The new resident bike scheme we created in conjunction with Pashley embodies this ethos, providing residents with easy access to bicycles for daily commutes, leisurely rides, and everything in between. By reducing reliance on cars, we aim to lower our carbon footprint and promote healthier, greener lifestyles.”

> The Pashley Pathfinder range marries vintage looks with the latest e-bike tech

Author block

Alex Bowden's picture

Alex Bowden

Alex has been editor of ebiketips since 2021, switching to a world with motors after seven years working on sister site road.cc, where he contributed news, reviews and the occasional feature. These days he combines his road riding with electric bike testing and a dash of ongoing cricket writing (his first book's due out in 2025).

Green block front

Resource

Honbike Uni4.jpg

Informations

Title
Honbike Uni4.jpg
Author
Ian Evenden

Best Electric Bikes under £2000

Dealer splash