Review: Giant Expression E+ 1 - a comfortable mile-muncher with intuitive electric assistance
Overview
- Very comfortable
- Smart electric assist
- Predictable handling
- Gearing not low enough for steep hills
- Quite heavy
- Maybe a little too predictable
The new Giant Expression E+ 1 is a step-through electric bike aimed at riders looking for a versatile workhorse capable of everything from daily commuting to weekend adventures. I’ve spent August and early September riding it daily to see how it stands up to shopping duties, running errands and rides down to my local beach.
The step-through e-bike market in the UK is highly competitive, and the Giant has a lot to live up to. Priced at £2,995, the Expression E+ 1 is one down from the top-of-the-range E+ 0 model. The specification looks good on paper, and features include a 600Wh battery, Smart Assist, and an internally geared hub.
The Giant was delivered fully assembled in a (very) large box. Once I'd removed all the packaging material, I was greeted with a modern-looking step-through with striking copper-coloured paintwork. Setting up the Expression E+ 1 for your first ride is straightforward - straighten and adjust the handlebars, fit the pedals, and you’re good to go.
The ride
The first thing that struck me about the Expression E+ was the instantly responsive nature of the SyncDrive Core motor. This bike uses Giant’s latest Smart Assist technology, which employs six sensors and is claimed to be the first e-bike pedal assist system to use rider input and terrain feedback.
My first ride was a 10-mile hilly loop of my local countryside. Despite the bike’s 25kg weight, the motor provides a substantial boost that belies its 50Nm of torque and 250W power output. The motor does indeed appear to produce more assistance when you start climbing. It’s also very sensitive to pedalling input.
You can manually switch between five assist levels via the RideControl display, but you don’t need to do this with the Smart Assist activated, as the system is so intuitive. Pedal lightly on flat terrain, and the motor gives a gentle boost. Start climbing and exerting effort, and the motor instantly responds in kind.
The motor is also very refined — silky smooth and virtually silent. I particularly liked the way the motor didn’t just stop once you reached 15.5 mph. Instead, the electric assist gradually tapers off to 16.5mph, making the transition almost imperceptible.
Once under your own steam, the Giant rolls surprisingly well for a heavy step-through. On the flat, it wasn’t too much trouble maintaining around 18mph, although the slightest incline will see your speed drop back, although the motor will give you a gentle nudge to help you stay above 16mph.
The riding position is classic sit-up-and-beg, with adjustable swept-back handlebars and a tall front end. This makes it perfect for riders who prioritise comfort. Add the big Schwalbe tyres, air front suspension and suspension seat post, and you’re treated to a plush ride that even the UK’s poor road surfaces can’t spoil.
The handling also surprised me. Out on the road and up to speed, the Giant feels agile and sure-footed. It has an incredibly well-balanced feel, which inspires confidence. Even in the wet, I had no problem and didn’t feel the need to slow down as much as I normally would on greasy bends.
Finding any obvious faults on the initial test ride took a lot of work. That is until I reached my local 25% beast of a climb. Although the Giant makes short work of moderate slopes, the Nexus 7 rear hub isn’t geared low enough for anything much above 10%. Despite the strong motor, I had to zigzag my way up this climb while putting in a lot of effort to keep moving. You should consider this if you live in a hilly area like me.
An e-bike motor is only as good as its battery, and the 600Wh EnergyPak battery didn’t disappoint. I could easily make daily shopping trips and run errands for a week and still have 50% battery remaining.
After a 30-mile (very hilly) round trip to my local beach, the display still showed 40%, which is impressive, considering I left it in Smart Assist. I achieved just over 50 miles from a full charge and when you’re nearing the end; the motor automatically switches to eco mode to conserve the last remaining charge.
Over the six-week testing period, I've used the Expression E+ 1 for shopping trips and rides down to the beach. It's taken everything in its stride from smooth tarmac to rough country lanes and even some light off-roading. The bike has remained stable and sure-footed even in typical British weather – from blustery winds to heavy downpours.
Specification
The Expression E+ 1's frame is well-constructed, with clean welds and a durable finish. The step-through design makes mounting and dismounting effortless - a boon for riders with limited mobility. Cable routing is neat and contributes to the bike's clean look.
Giant collaborates with Yamaha on its motors, and the SyncDrive Core has thoroughly impressed me. Despite its modest 50Nm torque rating, it delivers impressive performance and feels quicker than the spec would suggest. With the Smart Assist activated, the whisper-quiet motor provides a natural and intuitive level of assistance that enhances rather than overpowers your pedalling input.
The small RideControl display is clear and easy to read. It’s discrete but offers excellent functionality. Apart from the usual features, it will predict the remaining range based on current battery usage. There’s also a built-in cadence sensor. One minor gripe was the inside of the display screen misted up after riding in a heavy downpour - although this cleared the following day.
As mentioned above, the 600Wh Giant EnergyPak battery offers excellent range. I consistently achieved around 50 miles per charge using the Smart Assist mode with a mix of hilly country terrain and urban riding. Panasonic builds Giant batteries and adheres to the highest safety standards. Charging from empty takes 5-6 hours, and the charger automatically switches off once the battery is fully charged.
Gearing is provided by a chain-driven Shimano Nexus 7-speed geared hub operated via a grip shift. This is a practical choice for an urban commuter bike as it allows for stationary gear changes, which is useful in stop-start traffic. The gear range was adequate for most situations, though it could have done with an extra low gear to deal with the steeper Cornish hills.
The Shimano MT200 hydraulic disc brakes provided consistent and predictable stopping in all weather conditions. I’ve used these brakes on many bikes in the past, and their performance has always been more than suitable for country and urban riding.
The wheels are built on tough double-walled alloy rims, which have remained true despite encounters with potholes and regular kerb-hopping. The Schwalbe Big Ben tyres (650b x 55) offer a good balance of comfort, grip, and puncture resistance. These tyres also perform pretty well on loose gravel.
The Expression E+ 1 comes with a comprehensive set of accessories. There are aluminium mudguards. The integrated front and rear lights are bright and run off the main battery. The included MIK pannier rack, which comes with bungees, is sturdy and perfect for carrying shopping or commuting essentials. The kickstand is well-placed and keeps the bike stable when parked. As an added safety feature, the lights are always on, which increases daytime visibility.
Handling and comfort
One of the Expression E+ 1's strongest attributes is its comfort and handling. The bike feels planted and stable, inspiring confidence regardless of the riding conditions. This is largely due to the well-balanced design, with the motor and battery weight centrally located.
The combination of front suspension, suspension seatpost, and wide tyres effectively smooths out road vibrations without feeling overly bouncy, and the upright riding position provides excellent visibility and comfort for urban riding. The Selle Royal Essenza Plus saddle has a nice, flat profile with moderate gel padding. I found it very comfy on longer rides.
It’s worth highlighting that the suspension seatpost is excellent. I’ve had bad experiences with this type of seatpost in the past, where you tend to bounce around with a loss in pedalling efficiency. Not so with this one — it’s very firm and only works when it should.
Alternatives
The Giant Expression E+ 1 is priced just under £3,000, a hotly contested price bracket for step-throughs.
The Himiway A7 Pro, which I tested earlier this year, is currently down to £2,199 and boasts front and rear suspension, a 720Wh battery and a centrally mounted colour display. The 9-speed derailleur gearing is better suited to steep hills, but the Himiway is nearly 10kg heavier than the Giant.
When tested in March, the Romet E-Modeco URB 3.0 impressed our reviewer, Richard. With Shimano’s flagship EP8 motor and a range-busting 830Wh battery, the Romet certainly has some advantages over the Giant. It’s priced at £2,995 but has 10-speed derailleur gears, which may not appeal to urban riders.
The Mako Shark, recently tested by Richard, is very similar to the Giant. It has the Shimano Alfine 8-speed internally geared hub (but with a Gates belt drive), a Bafang M420 mid-motor, and a 540Wh battery. The Mako is also competitively priced at £2,600, making it a little cheaper than the Giant - although at 30kg, it's again a heavier option.
Specialized's Turbo Como 3.0 was priced at £3,900 when first reviewed by Richard in 2022. It's now available for a massively discounted £2,250, making it a very tempting proposition. It features the excellent Enviolo CVP stepless transmission along with a Gates carbon belt drive. The motor is Specialized's own 2.0E motor (developed with Brose) and the battery is 530Wh.
Conclusion
Overall, I like the Giant Expression E+ 1. It’s comfortable, the motor provides a decent turn of speed and the battery range will be enough for most riders. Having spent six weeks on it, it’s turned out to be a faithful friend. Maybe it’s a little too comfy and predictable in its nature to be exciting, but a thoroughly decent e-bike nonetheless.