Cannondale Neo e-bikes are expanding – their less expensive sibling models have arrived

Cannondale have added the Tesoro Neo X 2 and Mavaro Neo 3 to their line-up, priced at £4,250 and £4,500 respectively. Both models are powered by a Bosch 625Wh battery providing pedal assist power up to the UK legal limit of 25km/h (15.5mph). They offer less range than their sister models but still up to 140km (85mi) on a single charge. Both the Tesoro Neo X 2 and Mavaro Neo 3 are available in a traditional top tube or step-thru top tube frame.
The new models feature the latest Bosch Smart System for “effortless power”, but this comes with a reduced battery of 625Wh compared to the 750Wh of their previous models. This being said, it still has up to 75Nm torque for varied terrain and when carrying heavier loads.
Taking a closer look, they both have a C2 alloy frame and stainless-steel spokes. The focus isn’t on being lightweight, but instead on high durability and being flex-free. The larger sizes run 29” wheels, while the smallest size uses 27.5” wheels, all with Shimano hydraulic disc brakes. There are also integrated daytime running lights in the front of the frame with additional front and rear lights for increased visibility. The Axa Blue Line light is 30 lux so would be okay at moderate speeds.
Rounding up the similarities between the two models, both have an LED display with the option of mounting your phone on the stem. The charging port has easy access, and the battery can also be easily removed to charge indoors.
Tesoro Neo X 2 (£4,250)
The Tesoro Neo X 2 is the cheaper of the two models and is designed for mixed-surface riding. It features Continental Race King tyres, 63mm travel fork, and 10-speed Shimano Deore designed to cope with more than urban commuting. Cannondale says this is a “sporty commuting e-bike that easily transitions to a rugged adventure.”
Existing Tesoro Neo X models have a Bosch 750Wh battery with a range of up to 175km as well as 100mm travel forks but are C1 alloy frames. The new, cheaper model with 625Wh battery means the range is reduced – up to 140km (85mi) but still adequate for commuting or running errands.
The Tesoro Neo X is available in three different frame configurations: a traditional top tube, step-thru and low step-thru all for the same price and with the same specification. The step-thru frames only go up to a large but the traditional frame can be purchased in sizes small, medium, large and extra-large.
Tesoro Neo X 2
Battery Bosch PowerTube 625Wh
Groupset Shimano Deore 10-speed
Frame Traditional, step-thru, low step-thru
Mavaro Neo 3 (£4,500)
The Mavaro Neo 3 is priced at £4,500, making it cheaper than the existing Mavaro Neo models. The bike’s branded as Cannondale’s “supremely comfortable, premium e-urban solution”. This model features a 50mm travel HeadShok fork and Shimano Nexus Revoshift 5-speed internal gear hub.
The Mavaro Neo 3 is designed to be easy to use and low-maintenance, so Cannondale have opted for water-resistant transmission to greatly increase durability and a twist-style gear shifter. The lack of a derailleur removes a vulnerable part of the bike and means you can change gear when the bike is stationary.
The Mavaro Neo 3 is only available in two frame configurations: traditional top tube or low step-thru. The step-thru frames only go up to a large but the traditional frame can be purchased in sizes small, medium, large and extra-large.
Mavaro Neo 3
Battery Bosch PowerTube 625Wh
Groupset Shimano Nexus 5-speed
Frame Traditional, low step-thru
