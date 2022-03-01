Cannondale updates Mavaro Neo 1 to offer even more range

Following on from the Tesoro Neo X – the touring e-bike released last week – Cannondale has now launched an updated version of its urban-focused electric option, the Mavaro Neo, billing it as, “the ultimate city-to-country cruiser.”
Cannondale has again made use of Bosch’s new Smart System, which comprises the Performance Line CX mid-motor, an integrated 750Wh battery and the Kiox 300 display.
The Mavaro Neo also features the new HeadShok suspension fork and is available in a low step-through or standard frame.
A Gates carbon belt drive underlines the bike’s credentials as an easy-to-use, low-maintenance urban machine. This is combined with Enviolo ‘stepless’ hub gearing.
Unlike a chain, belt drives don’t need oiling. They require minimal maintenance and the components last far longer. Similarly, the stepless system is designed to be both easy and intuitive to use and doesn’t need indexing like derailleur gears.
Another noteworthy feature of the Mavaro Neo is an integrated radar system developed with Garmin that alerts the rider to vehicles approaching from behind.
You’ll also get a rack, mudguards, an integrated front light and running lights.
The 2022 version of the Mavaro Neo 1 is priced at £5,800.