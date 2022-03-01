Ad header

Cannondale updates Mavaro Neo 1 to offer even more range

by Mar 1 2022
2022 Mavaro Neo 1.jpg, by Cannondale

Low-maintenance urban e-bike benefits from Bosch’s new Smart System

Following on from the Tesoro Neo X – the touring e-bike released last week – Cannondale has now launched an updated version of its urban-focused electric option, the Mavaro Neo, billing it as, “the ultimate city-to-country cruiser.”

Cannondale has again made use of Bosch’s new Smart System, which comprises the Performance Line CX mid-motor, an integrated 750Wh battery and the Kiox 300 display.

The Mavaro Neo also features the new HeadShok suspension fork and is available in a low step-through or standard frame.

Mavaro Neo 1 step through.jpg

A Gates carbon belt drive underlines the bike’s credentials as an easy-to-use, low-maintenance urban machine. This is combined with Enviolo ‘stepless’ hub gearing.

Mavaro Neo 1 belt drive.jpg

Unlike a chain, belt drives don’t need oiling. They require minimal maintenance and the components last far longer. Similarly, the stepless system is designed to be both easy and intuitive to use and doesn’t need indexing like derailleur gears.

Another noteworthy feature of the Mavaro Neo is an integrated radar system developed with Garmin that alerts the rider to vehicles approaching from behind.

Mavaro Neo 1 radar.jpg

You’ll also get a rack, mudguards, an integrated front light and running lights.

The 2022 version of the Mavaro Neo 1 is priced at £5,800.

