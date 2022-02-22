Ad header

Cannondale Tesoro Neo X – a sporty commuter e-bike offering plenty of range

Feb 22 2022
High-end trekking e-bike built around Bosch Smart System

Cannondale has launched a new hybrid e-bike. Billed as a sporty commuter, the £5,000 Tesoro Neo X has enough power and range that it could just as easily be used as a touring or trekking e-bike.

The Tesoro Neo X is available with three different frames: a traditional top tube and then two step-through options, branded StepThru and Low StepThru.

Tesoro_Neo_X step through.jpg

All three make use of Bosch’s Smart System with the Performance Line CX mid-motor, a 750Wh battery and the Kiox 300 display.

Tesoro_Neo_X motor.jpg

To give some sense of what that means, the motor is Bosch’s sportiest, offering maximum torque of 85Nm, while the battery is said to be good for up to 175km on a single charge.

C22_Tesoro_Neo_X battery.jpg

So we’re not really talking about an urban commuter e-bike here. With robust components and mixed-surface tyres, this is a bike designed to cope with a lot more than that.

Another sign of this comes with the use of a 10-speed Shimano Deore LinkGlide drivetrain.

Tesoro_Neo_X drivetrain.jpg

LinkGlide was introduced by Shimano as a more durable alternative to its HyperGlide+ drivetrains. It's aimed at everyday riders and newcomers who value comfort and low maintenance over quicker shifting and lighter weight.

It's primarily intended for trekking e-bikes and e-MTBs and is said to be three times more durable than HyperGlide+ which means a lot more miles before having to replace it.

Tesoro_Neo_X rear light.jpg

Rounding out the package, the Tesoro Neo X comes with a suspension fork, mudguards and a rear rack.

It comes with a front light and with plus running lights integrated into the front of the frame and on the rear rack.

