Cannondale Tesoro Neo X – a sporty commuter e-bike offering plenty of range

Cannondale has launched a new hybrid e-bike. Billed as a sporty commuter, the £5,000 Tesoro Neo X has enough power and range that it could just as easily be used as a touring or trekking e-bike.
The Tesoro Neo X is available with three different frames: a traditional top tube and then two step-through options, branded StepThru and Low StepThru.
All three make use of Bosch’s Smart System with the Performance Line CX mid-motor, a 750Wh battery and the Kiox 300 display.
To give some sense of what that means, the motor is Bosch’s sportiest, offering maximum torque of 85Nm, while the battery is said to be good for up to 175km on a single charge.
So we’re not really talking about an urban commuter e-bike here. With robust components and mixed-surface tyres, this is a bike designed to cope with a lot more than that.
Another sign of this comes with the use of a 10-speed Shimano Deore LinkGlide drivetrain.
LinkGlide was introduced by Shimano as a more durable alternative to its HyperGlide+ drivetrains. It's aimed at everyday riders and newcomers who value comfort and low maintenance over quicker shifting and lighter weight.
It's primarily intended for trekking e-bikes and e-MTBs and is said to be three times more durable than HyperGlide+ which means a lot more miles before having to replace it.
Rounding out the package, the Tesoro Neo X comes with a suspension fork, mudguards and a rear rack.
It comes with a front light and with plus running lights integrated into the front of the frame and on the rear rack.