Bosch unveils fully connected ‘smart system’ for e-bikes with bigger battery and a new app

Bosch eBike Systems has today launched its smart system – a package comprising a new app, control unit, display, battery and drive unit. “We are convinced that the fully connected, smart e-bike will redefine the mobility of tomorrow, both for short trips in everyday life and for extended rides in leisure time,” explained CEO Claus Fleischer.
At the heart of Bosch’s system is a desire to offer greater customisation of its e-bike motors and the ability to continually fine tune software ‘over the air’ rather than owners having to bring their e-bikes in for updates.
The new eBike Flow app enables owners to customise riding modes, record activities automatically and integrate with fitness apps – but it will also be the route through which future improvements will be made.
Among other things, Bosch suggests these improvements could one day include connectivity of e-bikes with other vehicles and infrastructure to improve road safety.
Expanding on the possibilities, Fleischer added: “In the future, the e-bike will automatically adjust to the rider’s personal needs. It adapts to our riding style, suggests routes that we enjoy and guides us safely from A to B. It gets to know our preferences and interests and thus offers a perfectly tailored e-bike experience.”
The app will be available from autumn 2021 on Android and iOS.
More prosaically, there are a few new hardware elements as well, the most obviously significant of which is a 750Wh battery.
Billed as, “the new flagship rechargeable battery for long and challenging rides,” the PowerTube 750 becomes Bosch’s largest.
It can be integrated into the bike frame and weighs 4.4kg. Bosch say it can be charged to 50% in just over two hours and fully in about six hours.
A new thumb-operated LED remote control unit, meanwhile, connects with the eBike Flow app via Bluetooth and gives you the option of operating your e-bike without a full display unit.
The LED remote uses different colours to indicate different riding modes and also displays current charge status and support level.
If you do want a display, however, the Kiox 300 unit is said to be easy to read in any riding situation.
It’s a buttonless colour display that is controlled via the LED remote and, as you’ve no doubt guessed, is connected to the eBike Flow app.