Bosch updates fitness and navigation features on Nyon and eBike Connect

Bosch eBike Systems has added new features to its Nyon e-bike computer and eBike Connect smartphone app. These include a ‘Points of Interest’ navigation feature and enhanced fitness functionality, as well as a way to see how much your trip has saved in terms of CO2 emissions compared to making the same journey by car.
The updates will be available free of charge from April 6. Users just need to download the latest version of the eBike Connect app from either the Apple App Store or from Google Play. Nyon updates can be downloaded simply by connecting to a wireless network.
"New features increase riding enjoyment long after buying an e-bike,” said Bosch eBike Systems CEO, Claus Fleischer. “That's exactly what we offer with our latest updates for the Bosch eBike System 2: new experiences for even more e-biking fun."
Riders can set the latest version of Nyon for how many calories they wish to burn in a week and track their progress as they work towards that. Fitness and trip data can also be uploaded to Apple Health and Google Fit.
Navigation updates include the Points of Interest feature, which can highlight restaurants, charging stations or other destinations on the map, and also a means of adding up to eight ‘stopovers’ via the eBike Connect portal if the rider doesn’t want to take the most direct route.
Bosch says the new display on the map also gives more clarity when planning a route – tapping a point in map view will start navigation to it.
Meanwhile, a new speed-dependent auto zoom feature promises to help riders find their way more quickly and safely in hard-to navigate places. This means that if a rider approaches a junction they’re uncertain about and slows down, Nyon will detect this and automatically zoom into the map.
Finally, the CO2 emissions savings of an individual ride can now be displayed. The savings screen had previously only shown how much cheaper it is to ride an e-bike compared to a car, but it will now also be possible to see CO2 emissions savings. The user can tap to switch between the two views.