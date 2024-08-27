100+ bike shops pledge to sell and repair only UK legal and safety-checked e-bikes

The UK cycling sector, including industry trade bodies, e-bike brands, bike shops, and charities, has joined forces for an ‘E-Bike Positive’ campaign to boost knowledge of e-bike battery safety, helping the public to safely buy, charge, and ride them.
Launched by the Electric Bike Alliance, with members including Cycling UK, the Bicycle Association, the Association of Cycle Traders (ACT), and Bosch eBike Systems, it will also advise the government on how to better protect UK consumers and businesses, and will help people identify high-quality, legal e-bike products through free resources.
More than 100 expert local bike shops have already pledged to advertise, sell and repair only UK legal and safety-checked e-cycles. There will also be battery safety guides, resources and independent advice for shoppers, cyclists, e-bike sellers and media.
The e-bike industry is also developing a new scheme to highlight reputable, high-quality brands who thoroughly safety-test their e-cycles and batteries.
Research by the Electric Bike Alliance has revealed that 23% of UK adults are hesitant to buy an e-bike after reading about recent battery fire incidents, and 25% worry about batteries charging nearby.
However almost two-thirds (64%) of UK adults claim that e-bike education would lower their concerns about purchasing and using an electric bike.
E-bikes and e-scooters have become the capital’s “fastest growing fire risk”, according to the London Fire Brigade - however many of these have involved second-hand vehicles, or the bike has been modified using parts bought online.
Meanwhile, a new survey of UK bike shop staff has also found that this issue is affecting cycling businesses on high streets - 95% of staff have heard concerns from prospective customers about battery fires, with 25% stating that they believe this has harmed their business.
Many bike shops are now refusing to work on unbranded or unknown battery packs, and Energise E-bikes recently told ebiketips that the question of fire safety now comes up at events even more frequently than whether e-bikes are ‘cheating’.
Jonathan Harrison, director of the ACT said: “E-bikes are an excellent solution for modern transportation for almost anyone. They encourage more active lifestyles and make cycling with friends and family of mixed abilities possible.
“Electric cycles are growing in popularity, which underscores the importance of helping consumers to distinguish between high-quality, reliable e-bike products and those that are substandard or potentially hazardous, such as aftermarket lithium-ion batteries, chargers, and conversion kits from unreliable sources.”
Harrison said the ACT is encouraging cycle retailers and mechanics from across the UK to help give consumers greater confidence by signing the E-Bike Positive retailer pledge.
“In so doing, they can commit to specific guidelines when selling or servicing e-bike products to ensure compliance with legal and safety standards. These measures help protect both businesses and customers by promoting safe usage.”
Sarah McMonagle, director of external affairs, Cycling UK, said: “Like traditional pedal cycles, e-cycles boost physical and mental health, improve air quality, and reduce carbon emissions. They’re a great option for people who cycle in a hilly area, experience mobility challenges, carry children or shopping, or simply don’t want to get sweaty on their commute.
“When purchased from reputable manufacturers, e-cycles are very safe. That’s why we’re supporting this education campaign alongside Cycling UK's ongoing calls for the UK government to make e-cycles more accessible.”
